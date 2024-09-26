Archana Puran Singh explains why her career is better than Bollywood actresses: 'Aisi konsi heroine hai jo...'

In the exclusive conversation, Archana Puran Singh speaks about the lack of acting opportunities for her and also explains how being a judge of comedy reality shows has made her career better than other Bollywood actresses.

Archana Puran Singh is an integral part of The Great Indian Kapil Show. She's been associated with Kapil and his troupe for over a decade and has been enjoying the position of a judge since mid-2000. Archana started her career with films and has been part of several successful movies, including Jalwa (1987), Agneepath (1990), Saudagar (1991), Shola aur Shabnam (1992), Aashiq Awara (1993), Raja Hindustani (1996), and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

As an actor, Archana's potential has not been tapped yet, and she agrees with it. While promoting the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show with DNA India, Archana says, "Yes, as an actor, I feel that I need to explore, thus I am doing films. With this Netflix show, we are getting time to do other stuff. Sunil (Grover) can do shows. He's soon leaving for London for his Punjabi film. We are doing other projects, and we're happy that we are managing this show and other projects.

Archana asserts that she has no regret for not being explored as an actor. "I'm not done yet. I'm still here. Mujhe chaar decades se zyada ho gaya. I'm very satisfied, with where I am. What is this ki 'Jo filmein milni chaiye thi ya nahi'. I feel ki jo bhi aapko mile, woh toh aapke haath mein nahi tha. Jo aapko mila hai, usse bahut achi tarah se karna, woh aapke haath mein hai (I have been active for four decades. I am very satisfied with where I am. I feel that whatever you get, is not in your hands. But, whatever you are offered, you should do it with utmost dedication, that's in your hands)."

Singh further explains why her career is way better than several Bollywood actresses. "I've been beautifully blessed with this 15-year-long journey of comedy. Agar mein filmein kar rahi hoti, toh shayad meri yeh journey na hoti. I've noticed that filmon mein itna lamba career muskil hai (If I was doing films, I would not have such a long journey. I've noticed that it is difficult to have such a long career in films)."

Archana continues, "Aap bataye ki aisi konsi actresses hai jo heroine reh chuki hai aur 40 saal tak kaam rahi hai. Aise nahi milenge aapko, very few. I would rather be here, relevant today, than doing movies. Today, even a kid recognises me. Agar main sirf acting kar rahi hoti, toh 10-15 saal baad mein shayad main shaadi kar ke ghar baith jaati, or I may have become a producer. But the love and affection I get today as a being a part of this comedy team is something I will never exchange (You name an actress who has been there working for 40 years. It would be very few. I would rather be relevant today than do movies. Today, even a kid recognises me. If I was only into films, then maybe 10-15 years later I would have got married and sat at home, or I may have become a producer. But the love and affection I get today as a being a part of this comedy team is something I will never exchange)." The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

