Archana Puran Singh breaks down as she opens up about struggles in marriage with Parmeet Sethi: 'Our relationship...'

Archana Puran Singh shared her journey of overcoming childhood trauma and marital struggles with Parmeet Sethi, crediting Art of Living and meditation for helping them heal and strengthen their relationship.

As much as Bollywood star Archana Puran Singh is jovial and happy-go-lucky is on screen, she is equally an emotional and positive soul in real life.

The actress who comes across as a laughter riot, especially with her quintessential laughing style on The Kapil Sharma Show, has gone through a series of ups and downs in life and faced multiple emotional turmoils in her relationship with husband Parmeet Sethi. Talking about the same, Archana, in a podcast with Art of Living, expressed her heart out.

Elaborating on her marital life, Archana said, “Everyone says that Archana ji and Parmeet ji are a perfect couple. But what is a perfect couple?!” she asked. “A perfect couple is one that has overcome the challenges of life. We faced a lot of challenges in our marriage. We made mistakes in understanding each other; we had misunderstandings and ego clashes. That was when Shri Shri Ravi Shankar helped us,” she elaborated.

Crediting Art of Living for all the solutions to her life problems, Archana said, “Art of Living is like a complete religion for me. I had a friend, Gopal, who is no longer with us. His wife was an Art of Living teacher. She told me, “Puran, you must do Art of Living.” Talking about a childhood trauma that dwelled in her subconscious mind to date, she revealed, “When I did Sudarshan Kriya, I suddenly found myself saying, “Mummy, don’t leave me. Mummy, don’t leave me.” I wondered why I was saying that. When I returned, I asked my mother. She told me that when I was 10 months old, she went to Kolkata for 10 days and left me alone, and that was the only time my mother left me alone to date. Perhaps that separation from my mother stayed with me, and even after decades, I was still saying, “Mummy, don’t leave me.” I don’t have an answer for why it happened, but I know it did.”

Upon realising how the process works for the soul, Archana, who was back then going through a strained relationship with husband Parmeet, wanted him to also experience the Art of Living. “I called Parmeet and said, “You must do the course. He asked me what I was talking about, because at that time, our relationship as husband and wife had become a little strained. I told him that this was your best friend and this was the best gift you could give yourself.”

She added, “He took a flight to Bangalore and did the Sudarshan Kriya the very next day. Afterwards, he told me that he saw me as the most beautiful woman, even at a time when we were fighting. It gave us the strength to see each other differently. After that, we started talking again. We meditated together and did pranayama and sudarshan kriya every day,” stated Archana while breaking down into tears. Highlighting the importance of meditating, Archana Puran Singh said, “Slowly, things started to change. Meditation doesn’t give you anything new; it changes your perspective. The same things that used to irritate you about another person still happen, but you no longer feel that irritation. Our real nature started to come out, and we began to appreciate each other. We decided to start anew, and that is why people call us the perfect couple.”

For the uninitiated, Archana and Prameet Sethi have had a love marriage. The couple, after dating for a few years, got married. Archana is older than Parmeet by 5 years. The couple are together parents to two young boys, Aryaaman Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi. Recently, Aryaaman proposed to actress and long-time girlfriend Yogita Bihani, with his parents Archana and Parmeet in attendance and complete support.

