Arbaaz Merchant gets irritated as his father asks him to pose for paps outside NCB office - WATCH

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son, was arrested in a drug case earlier this month, with Arbaaz Merchant and others. Throughout the month, the issue was one of the most discussed topics. Aryan, Arbaaz, and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail after a long period of detention, but only under certain conditions. One of the requirements was that they attend the NCB office every week. They kept their word and visited the NCB office once a week.

However, Arbaaz had an incident today while he was leaving the NCB office. The video has gone viral and is also trending on social media. Arbaaz Merchant's father was seen waiting outside the NCB office as he went to mark his presence in the video. His father put his arms around his shoulder as he exited the office and asked him to stand and pose for the cameras.

Arbaaz was hesitant to stand for a second, but he became agitated when the camera crew began asking them to turn in different directions to pose. His father tried to move in the right direction and even urged Arbaaz to join him. We noticed the young boy losing his calm and watched him facepalming before telling him, 'Stop it, dad.'

For the unversed, On October 3, the NCB detained Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and others, including Munmun Dhamecha. On October 28, the Bombay High Court granted them bail.