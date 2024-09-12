Watch: Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan spends time with Malaika Arora after her father's funeral

Arbaaz Khan and his second wife Sshura Khan were seen outside his ex-wife Malaika Arora's parents' home after her father Anil Mehta's funeral.

After Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta's funeral on Thursday, her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan spent time with the actress. They were spotted leaving Malaika's parents' apartment in evening hours after her father's funeral had ended. Several celebrities, such as Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sajid Khan, Farah Khan, Mini Mathur, Arshad Warsi, and others, attended his funeral. Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's Anil Mehta reportedly died by suicide on Wednesday.

In a clip shared on the Viral Bhayani's Instagram account, Arbaaz and Sshura were spotted leaving the Arora's home and getting inside their car. Arbaaz had Sshura had tied the knot last year, six years after Arbaaz's divorce with Malaika was finalised in 2017. Arbaaz and Malaika had tied the knot with each other in 2017, and contine to co-parent their son Arhaan Khan, who was born in 2002.

Anil Mehta fell from the 6th floor of his residence in the Ayesha Manor building in the Bandra area of Mumbai at around 9:00 am on Wednesday while the actress was on her way to Pune for an event. After Anil Mehta's death, Arbaaz Khan was the first person to reach the Arora's residence.

Reportedly, Malaika's mother Joyce Polycarp has shared the details about the tragic incident involving her ex-husband, Anil Arora with the cops in the Mumbai Police. Joyce was in the house when the unfortunate incident took place. As per media reports, on the morning of the incident, she noticed Anil’s slippers in the living room, which led her to search for him on the balcony. When she didn’t find him on the balcony, she leaned over the balcony railing and looked below. This was when she realised something was terribly wrong. As per reports, Anil had called both his daughters saying, "I'm tired" before he allegedly fell off the balcony.

READ | Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.