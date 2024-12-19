Arbaaz Khan, along with his parents Salim Khan, Salma Khan, and Helen, were seen dining at a new restaurant owned by his ex-wife, Malaika Arora, and their son, Arhaan Khan.

Malaika Arora has been making headlines for quite some time, with her personal life often being a topic of discussion. She was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, and they have a son, Arhaan Khan.

The couple divorced in 2017, after which Malaika found love again with Arjun Kapoor. They dated for a long period, but recently, the two have parted ways. Now, Malaika is single once again and has once more become the center of media attention.

On Wednesday afternoon in Mumbai, the Khan family shared a touching reunion. Arbaaz Khan, along with his parents Salim Khan, Salma Khan, and Helen, were seen dining at a new restaurant owned by his ex-wife, Malaika Arora, and their son, Arhaan Khan.

The rare family gathering was captured in photos and videos that soon circulated on social media. However, what stood out was the noticeable absence of Arbaaz's wife, Sshura, from the lunch.

A heartwarming moment was captured in one of the videos, where Arhaan was seen helping his grandmother Salma and Helen as they made their way up the stairs of the restaurant.