Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan were seen leaving a women’s clinic, sparking speculation once again.

Arbaaz Khan found love again in his fifties and tied the knot with Sshura Khan, who is significantly younger than him. Despite their age and height difference, the couple shares a strong bond and is often seen holding hands during coffee outings in Mumbai.

Recently, their visit to a women’s clinic sparked speculation that they might be expecting their first child. On April 15, 2025, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan were seen leaving a women’s clinic, sparking speculation once again. The video, shared by Pinkvilla on Instagram, shows Arbaaz dressed casually in a white T-shirt and jeans, holding Sshura’s hand as they walked out.

Sshura wore an oversized white shirt paired with black jeggings, keeping her look simple with subtle makeup and open hair. Arbaaz was seen gently holding Sshura's hand as they walked out of the clinic. But when they noticed someone was recording them, Sshura tried to stay behind Arbaaz to avoid the camera.

She appeared a little tired, and Arbaaz seemed attentive and caring, making sure she was okay and watching her closely as they left.

Arbaaz and Sshura recently attended their family's Eid celebration, which was filled with well-known faces from the film industry. However, the couple chose not to pose for the paparazzi. In fact, Arbaaz was seen protectively shielding Sshura from the cameras, which only fueled speculations about her pregnancy online.