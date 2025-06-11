57-year-old Arbaaz shared the happy news, revealing that his 35-year-old wife, Sshura, is pregnant.

Arbaaz Khan is all set to become a father again. The actor-producer, who tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan in December 2023, recently confirmed that the couple is expecting their first child together.

In a conversation with ETimes, 57-year-old Arbaaz shared the happy news, revealing that his 35-year-old wife, Sshura, is pregnant. He said, "Yes, it is there. I'm not denying that information because right now it's something that is out there, my family knows about it. People have got to know about it, and it's fine. It's pretty evident also. It's a very exciting time in both our lives. We are happy and excited. We're going to welcome this new life into our lives."

Arbaaz Khan was earlier married to actress Malaika Arora, 51. The two were together for two decades before officially parting ways in 2019. They have a 22-year-old son named Arhaan.

Speaking about stepping into fatherhood once again, Arbaaz said, "It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I'm excited. I'm happy and I'm looking forward to it. It's just giving me a new sense of happiness or responsibility. I'm kind of liking that.”

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in 2023. In December 2024, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. To mark the special occasion, Sshura took to Instagram and shared a series of joyful pictures, capturing their love and togetherness.

She captioned the post, "Happy Anniversary Arbaazzz. My love, every day with you feels like a blessing. You are my safe haven, my greatest joy, and the best part of my life. I am so grateful for your love, your strength, and the way you make every moment so special. You make my world brighter, and my heart fuller. Here's to many more years of laughter, love, and unforgettable memories together. Thank you for being you. Alhamdulillah blessed with the best.”