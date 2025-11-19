FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan share first glimpse of their newborn daughter Sipaara Khan; see pics

Arbaaz and Sshura had tied the knot earlier on December 24, 2023, in a private nikah ceremony held at Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma's Mumbai home.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 04:25 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, on Wednesday, shared the first glimpse of their newborn daughter, Sipaara Khan. The couple, who welcomed their baby girl on October 5, shared a heartwarming image capturing her tiny feet and hands. Alongside the adorable clicks, the new parents wrote, "The tiniest hands and feet, but the biggest part of our heart #sipaarakhan." The first image shows Arbaaz and Sshura gently holding their baby girl’s tiny feet. In the next, the little one is seen holding her father’s thumb. 

On October 8, the couple revealed the name of their daughter in a joint post, calling her Sipaara Khan. The duo shared a note which read, "Welcome baby girl Sipaara Khan. With love Shura and Arbaaz." In the caption, Sshura wrote, "Alhamdulillah (red heart emoticon)."

For the unversed, makeup artist Sshura Khan was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital on October 4, just days after the family celebrated an intimate baby shower attended by their inner circle, including Salman Khan and Arhaan Khan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Arbaaz and Sshura had tied the knot earlier on December 24, 2023, in a private nikah ceremony held at Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma's Mumbai home. Following the wedding, Arbaaz announced the happy news on Instagram, writing, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day." Their ceremony was a close-knit affair which only close friends and family members in attendance.

To note, Arbaaz has embraced fatherhood again after nearly twenty years. He is already dad to 22-year-old Arhaan Khan, his son from his earlier marriage to Malaika Arora. Despite their divorce, Arbaaz and Malaika continue to share a cordial relationship and co-parent their son, Arhaan.

