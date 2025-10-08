Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan name their baby girl Sipaara Khan; here's what it means

Before his marriage to Sshura Khan in 2023, Arbaaz Kha was previously married to Malaika Arora for 19 years from 1998 to 2017, with whom he shares a 22-year-old son, Arhaan Khan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 06:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan name their baby girl Sipaara Khan; here's what it means
Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan name their baby girl Sipaara Khan
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have locked in on a name for their baby girl. The newest parents in B-town have decided to call their little bundle of joy Sipaara Khan. The couple revealed the name of their baby girl through a joint social media post with the caption, "Alhamdulillah", along with a red heart emoji.

Sipaara is an Arabic word that means a beautiful woman, grace, and elegance. In Hindi, it is also referred to as one of the thirty sections of the holy Quran. Earlier today, Arbaaz was seen taking his newborn princess and Sshura home from the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, where the baby was born. The couple welcomed Sipaara on October 5. 

Arhaan Khan, Arbaaz's firstborn from his first marriage to Malaika Arora, shared a cute post on his Instagram, celebrating becoming an elder brother. Posting a few pictures from Sshura's baby shower with all his little cousins, Arhaan wrote, "big brother bootcamp (check emoji)," showing his excitement for his new role as a big brother.

Arhaan also shared a still of an older man holding a baby from the famous Hollywood drama Hangover, reflecting on the massive age gap between him and his newborn baby sister. Sharing her reaction to the post, Malaika penned in the comment section, "Last pic," with three red heart emojis.

Arbaaz and Sshura first met on the sets of the film Patna Shukla, where Sshura was the makeup artist for the leading lady Raveena Tandon. Having fallen for one another, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in December 2023. Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora for 19 years from 1998 to 2017, with whom he shares a 22-year-old son, Arhaan.

