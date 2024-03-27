Twitter
Arbaaz Khan reveals if he will launch his son Arhaan Khan: 'He has become a property...'

Arhaan Khan will be seen next in his podcast Dumb Biryani, in which he will be seen interacting with several celebrities including his uncle Salman Khan, his mother Malaika Arora, his dad Arbaaz Khan, and Orry amongst others.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 06:27 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Arbaaz Khan with his son Arhaan Khan
Though Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora have officially divorced in 2017, they continue to co-parent their son Arhaan Khan born in 2002. Son of the legendary screenwriter Salim Khan and brother of the superstar Salman Khan, Arbaaz recently revealed if he will launch his son in Bollywood.

The actor-producer, who made his acting debut playing an antagonist in the 1996 film Daraar, said that his son Arhaan has become a "hot property" and he would be glad if he is launched by someone else before him. He said he will leave upon his son to take the final call about his Bollywood debut.

Talking to IndiaToday.in, Arbaaz said, "The script can come from me, or it can come from someone else. Right now, everyone is watching him, he has become a property for a lot of people to see and decide. There are so many filmmakers in this country and everyone is looking for a new talent, a new face. Maybe someone will have something for him before me, which would be great."

"It's not that I will not do it. If I have something now or later, I will offer it to him and let him decide whether he wants to do it. It's not like just because I am the father, he has to do it, and he cannot work somewhere else. I have brought him to a point where he has to take his own call. He can turn around and say 'Dad, I am not ready for this right now' or 'Can we do it later? I have something else, something more exciting. Can I do that before you want me to do this?' That is the kind of level I want him to be at", he added.

Meanwhile, Arhaan will soon be seen in his podcast called Dumb Biryani, in which he will be seen speaking to several celebrities such as Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari Soni, Malaika Arora, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Orry aka Orhan Awatramani amongst others.

