Arbaaz Khan opens up on allegations of 'rampant drug use and sex in the industry'

Arbaaz Khan recently opened up about the allegations of rampant drug use and sex in the industry. He said that online trolling of celebrities affects their mental health and even their careers. After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, several celebs from the industry were abused and trolled online due to claims of nepotism and drug use.

While speaking to indianexpress.com Arbaaz said that allegations of drug use in the industry seem to be part of a ‘campaign’ and have been ‘instigated’.

“Up till now there were only two professions that were held in the highest regard- cricket and acting. Cricketers and stars remained protected. Cricketers still enjoy that protection. But now what has happened is that stars have been demystified. It’s like, ‘Oh you think you can speak against the government, we will show you that even your stars are no saints and we will run them down.’ It’s a campaign. So, it’s said that there’s rampant drug use and sex in the industry. So, ‘let’s expose them’,” he said.

Arbaaz also said that trolling is not done by a person that has six million followers by someone who has one or two followers.

“This has been done intentionally because it can’t be that things have been happening for 100 years and in one year suddenly everything changed. It has been instigated, probably planned, and if you look at the people doing this they have one or two followers so they have actually opened the account to do this. It’s not that a person has six million followers or is verified and then they are trolling. This comes from a very unfounded scenario where it doesn’t matter if it’s true or not,” he added.

Arbaaz stated it was only after friends and family members started calling to verify if what was said in the news was indeed true that he realised people were taking these allegations seriously. In 2020, he had filed a defamation case after a few online posts alleged his involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s death.

On the work front, Arbaaz is set to return with the second season of his chat show ‘Pinch’. His first guest will be his brother and actor, Salman Khan.