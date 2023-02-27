Arbaaz Khan opens up about Salman Khan's Dabangg 4, reveals if Tigmanushu Dhulia is directing film | Exclusive

Arbaaz Khan as actor and producer in Dabangg series

Actor-director-producer Arbaaz Khan opens up about the much-awaited sequel Dabangg 4. The blockbuster action franchise started with Salman Khan's Dabangg (2010). Arbaaz starred along with Salman and even produced the film. The super success of the film inspired to turn the film into a franchise, and the next instalment, Dabangg 2, was released in 2012.

Arbaaz not only produced Dabangg 2, but he even directed the second part, and it was a bigger hit at the box office. Seven years after Dabangg 2, Khan roped in Prabhudeva as the director for Dabangg 3. Fans and trade expected that the actor-director, who have earlier made records with Wanted (2009), will continue the victory streak. However, the film was released with mixed reception from critics and the masses, and it even underperformed at the box office.

A tease about Dabangg 4 was dropped at the mid-credit scene of D3, and there was also news about filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia taking the mantle of the director, and giving the series a serious makeover. However, there has been no concrete answer to this. Until, DNA got in touch with Arbaaz, and asked him about Dabangg 4.

While promoting his ongoing chat show The Invincible Series, when he quipped about the status of Dabangg 4, Arbaaz reveals, "Salman has got some prior commitments, I've also finished a movie. So, we've not started ideating on it. Of course, it will happen, but it will take some time." When asked if Tigmanshu is still a part of the project, Khan adds, "Ek time pe he was approached for it. But I don't know what the status is right now. But we are not making any commitments...abhi kuch batayenge nahi, before we are clear about it." With this, it seems like Dhulia might not be the director of the D4. Arbaaz cleared that even the script or concept of the film isn't locked, "We are in the ideation stage," says Khan. Dabangg also stars Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead.