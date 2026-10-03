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Arbaaz Khan gets angry, walks off when asked about Salman Khan at Mumbai event: Watch

Arbaaz Khan avoided a question about brother Salman Khan’s recent comments on paparazzi at a Mumbai jewellery event and reminded reporters to stick to the event.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 08:49 PM IST

Arbaaz Khan gets angry, walks off when asked about Salman Khan at Mumbai event: Watch
Image credit: Twitter
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Arbaaz Khan attended a jewellery brand event at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake on Friday, October 2, where he interacted with the media and posed for photographs.

However, his interaction took an unexpected turn when a reporter appeared to ask him about his brother Salman Khan and his recent comments on paparazzi on Bigg Boss 20.

Arbaaz did not wait for the question to be completed. He walked away while saying, “Excuse me... Thank you, thank you.”

Arbaaz questions why Salman topic was raised

The actor later turned back towards the media and appeared to make it clear that he wanted questions related to the event.

Arbaaz asked, “Jewellery se related tha? Aaj ke event se related tha woh sawal (Was it related to jewellery? Was that question related to today’s event)?”

His response came after Salman recently spoke about photographers taking inappropriate pictures of female celebrities.

What did Salman Khan say on Bigg Boss 20?

During a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman criticised paparazzi for photographing celebrities from angles that can make them uncomfortable.

He said, “And then the one shot they take from behind, which none of the heroines like? There must be a few who say it’s okay, I don’t mind it. But what about those who don’t like it? I recently saw Saiee Manjrekar was so awkward with that, Neha Dhupia fought against it. My own niece, she was walking, and they kept clicking from behind. And what did the caption say? Guess who it is. Who are they to do this?”

Salman further said, “When this happens, turn around and slap them. Ask them to click their mother or sister like this and show it to you. Disgusting people. They do this all the time at every function. What is this mentality? 90% of the girls that I know and all those who have become mothers now, they never wanted this earlier and don't want this now. I want to see these guys who take these shots. Once I find out who they are...”

Arbaaz Khan’s recent work and family life

Arbaaz was last seen in the 2026 film Bihu Attack, directed by Suzad Iqbal Khan. The film also featured Dev Menaria, Daisy Shah, Rahul Dev, Raza Murad, Yukti Kapoor, Hiten Tejwani, Mir Sarwar, Dimpu Baruah and Amiee Misobbah.

Arbaaz is married to makeup artist Shura Khan. The couple welcomed their daughter, Sipaara Khan, on October 5, 2025.

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