Arbaaz Khan files defamation case after being dragged in Sushant, Disha death probe

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan has filed a defamation case against a few social media users after defamatory posts started making the rounds. There were reports alleging his involvement in the recent unfortunate deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput, which are currently under investigation. Arbaaz filed the case at a civil court in Mumbai. On September 28, the court granted an interim order against the named Defendants Vibhor Anand and Sakshi Bhandari and unknown defendants.

The statement by Arbaaz's team read as "Arbaaz Khan filed a defamation suit before the Hon'ble Bombay Civil Court. On September 28th, the Hon'ble Court was pleased to grant an interim order against the named Defendants Vibhor Anand and Sakshi Bhandari, and unknown defendants - which is in the nature of a John Doe / Ashok Kumar order - directing the defendants to immediately withdraw/ recall/take down the defamatory content including the content described in the suit and any other and further defamatory content which is published directly or indirectly by any of them."

The statement further stated, "As also all and any other posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications and correspondence similar to the defamatory content in relation to Arbaaz Khan or his family members on all public domains and social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other mediums, and bot publish any further defamatory content. The erroneous portrayal in the posts included stating that the actor was arrested and taken into unofficial custody of CBI."

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput death case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).