BOLLYWOOD
Arbaaz Khan has reacted to the murder of Salman Khan's close friend Baba Siddique and revealed that the family is trying to recover from the loss.
Arbaaz Khan has reacted to the murder of Baba Siddique. The killing of Baba Siddique sent shockwaves across political and Bollywood communities. Reacting to the same, Actor Arbaaz Khan on Wednesday said Siddique was a very close family friend and the family is recovering from the loss.
While speaking to the media, he said, "Baba Siddique sir was a very, very close family friend and very loved person and unke saath aap dekho eid ke time poori industry jama hoti thi toh unke jaane ka bahot afsoos ho raha hai" (You could see how everyone from the industry used to gather during his Eid bash and his demise is quite saddening.) we have prayers for the family and we all are affected by this incident. It's very unfortunate, but I guess we are all kind of trying to recover from this thing, so just prayers, that's it." Salman Khan and his family shared a close bond with Siddique.
Maharashtra NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra East late on Saturday night, during Vijayadashami. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Baba Siddique was a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics, and he also held a special place in the film industry. He achieved something unforgettable in Bollywood that people still talk about today.
The last rites of Baba Siddique were performed with full state honours in Mumbai at Bada Qabrastan on Sunday. Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested 4 accused so far and three accused are still absconding, search for whom is on. According to the police, the plan to kill Baba Siddiqui had started 3 months ago, the accused had gone to Baba Siddiqui's house several times without weapons.
The police said that the entire planning of Baba Siddiqui's murder was done in Pune. Mumbai Crime Branch has so far recorded the statements of more than 15 people in connection with the case.
(With inputs from ANI)
Also read: Bobby Deol was thrown out from this film, heroine asked director to replace him with boyfriend, movie became blockbuster
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
PAK vs ENG: Ben Duckett scripts history, surpasses Adam Gilchrist, Virender Sehwag to become....
Bengaluru rains: 'Manyata Tech waterfalls,' internet mocks city’s infra amid heavy rainfall
'Unke jaane ka...': Arbaaz Khan breaks silence on Baba Siddique's brutal murder, says his family is 'trying to recover'
'If you delay more then...': Mithali Raj wants India to move on from Harmanpreet Kaur as captain
Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers announces Bollywood star Sharvari as their brand ambassador
Exploring the Future of 316LVM Stainless Steel in India’s Emerging Tech Sectors
How Construction Management Software Can Improve Project Scheduling
Heera Group Prime Property In Tolichowki Hyderabad Valuation 750 Cr Is Available For Investors With Discounted Price
'Apne pariwar walon ki arthi uthaoge': Salman Khan threatens Lawrence Bishnoi in viral video?
Meet Neetu David, India's iconic bowler inducted into ICC Hall of Fame along with AB de Villiers, Alastair Cook
Who is Surender Choudhary, and why J-K CM Omar Abdullah picked him as his Deputy?
Meet actress discovered by Yash Chopra, became famous after giving 5 hits with Rajesh Khanna, participated Bigg Boss...
Elon Musk vs Mukesh Ambani: Starlink CEO praises India's move to skip satellite spectrum auction, says, 'Will do...'
This company secures Rs 8668700000 contract to build India’s first bullet train, it is owned by…
MS Dhoni keeps CSK on edge as retention deadline looms, yet to confirm participation in IPL 2025
Meet IIT graduate, who made his employees millionaires, sold his startup for Rs 31090 crore, now runs...
Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti back documentary film Turtle Walker set to premiere at Doc NYC
Shah Rukh Khan started making Fauji 2 in 2009 with these two actors, shooting also took place, but...
AUS vs SA, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs South Africa semifinal 1
Meet Indian genius who set Guinness World Record, built world's smallest washing machine, its size is just...
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee reveals how Majnu Bhai's painting from Welcome landed in Kartik Aaryan film
PAK vs ENG: Harry Brook goes past Virat Kohli in latest ICC Test rankings, Joe Root achieves career-best rating
Bigg Boss 18: From Vivian Dsena targeting Chahat Pandey to Rajat Dalal attacking everyone, who is real bully? | Opinion
Meet daughter-in-law of billionaire, former Miss India who left films to pursue higher education, she is...
Viral video: Giant python wraps itself around drunk man, netizens say ‘find out the liquor brand'
Shubh Mukherjee on directing SS Rajamouli, his 'deep connect' with him: 'Not watched his films but..' | Exclusive
Mukesh Ambani afraid of Elon Musk? Tesla CEO responds to a meme on X, says, "I will…"
Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: R Ashwin sums up 'better batsman' debate with stunning remark
SAFF Women's Championship: Ashalata Devi set to become first Indian woman to achieve THIS unique feat
This woman claims to be a 'real-life vampire', feeds on energy of...
Mukesh Ambani loses over Rs 160000000000 in 24 hours, Gautam Adani's net worth boosts by…
IND vs NZ: Day 1 of first Test between India and New Zealand called off due to rain in Bengaluru
Ashish Bansal's Vision: Transforming Business Operations with Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG)
Gautam Adani acquires two more companies, pays Rs 380000000 for...
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh team-up for title song, Kartik Aaryan's 'electrifying moves' stuns fans
IND vs NZ test: Amid Bengaluru rain, old video of Chinnaswamy stadium's drainage system goes viral, watch here
Good news for online shoppers! Blinkit to introduce this feature to ease up returns
Bobby Deol was thrown out from this film, heroine asked director to replace him with boyfriend, movie became blockbuster
Meet woman who met with an accident at 24, was bed-ridden, borrowed money from father to start business now worth Rs...
Anirudh Ravichander's high remuneration leading to AR Rahman, MM Keeravani's pay hikes? Check details
Ranbir Kapoor to leave Animal Park after Alia Bhatt's feud with Divya Khossla Kumar? Reddit thinks 'he will happily...'
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central government employees, Cabinet approves 3% hike on...
Watch: Priyanka Chopra makes her Bollywood dreams come true, video from Switzerland goes viral
Akshay Kumar's viral Nandu ad pulled down from cinemas after 6 years, CBFC launches new campaign with Vicky Vidya, Jigra
Akasa Air flight to Bengaluru gets bomb threat, returns to Delhi
Fake cop jumps into auto, demands Rs 50,000 from Mumbai woman for…, watch viral video
EAM Jaishankar sends thinly veiled message to Pakistan, flags concerns over terrorism, extremism at SCO meet
DA hike news: BIG Diwali gift for government employees, 4% dearness allowance hike announced in THIS state
Engineer Rashid makes BIG claim on abrogation of Article 370, says 'PM Modi consulted Farooq, Omar Abdullah before...'
Delhi CEO shares screenshot of jobseeker’s CV with mistakes all over, blames…, see viral pic
This celeb quit school after 5th, sold samosas, worked at gift shops, his mother died by suicide; is now biggest...
IND vs NZ Test: Virat Kohli's cool walk in rains at Bengaluru's Chinwaswamy Stadium steals spotlight
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP asks CM Shinde to be willing to make 'sacrifices', seeks bigger share of seats
J-K: New CM Omar Abdullah optimistic about early restoration of statehood, says 'have commitments from...'
Divya Khossla bashes Karan Johar for using 'derogatory' language, slams Alia Bhatt amid Jigra controversy
Video of drunk man wrapped in giant python's deadly grip in Andhra Pradesh goes viral, watch here
'Congress not accepting cabinet berth in J-K government because...': JKPCC Chief Chief Tariq Hameed Karra
Meet TV’s Amitabh Bachchan, superstar who once cleaned tables, lived in car, worked as bodyguard; now worth…
Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2024: Round 1 registration to close today, check important details
'Felt compelled to write you...': Ratan Tata's handwritten letter to ex-PM Narasimha Rao from 1996 goes viral
Omar Abdullah takes oath as Jammu and Kashmir CM as UT gets elected government after 10 years
German Ambassador ties 'nimbu-mirchi' to his new EV, smashes coconut, WATCH viral video
People live with their deceased loved ones on THIS island, the reason will shock you!
Raghav Juyal gets his shoelace tied by someone else in public, viral video leaves netizens angry: Watch
Watch: Nick Jonas in danger? Singer runs off stage, halts concert in Prague mid-way after a person...
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: With 75 seats, coastal belt is deciding factor for tilting power scales in state
BIZARRE: Tea seller spends Rs 60,000 on party after buying 2-wheeler on loan
Ram Gopal Verma finds Lawrence Bishnoi more good-looking than film stars, urges Salman Khan to...
Pakistan's New Batting Sensation Kamran Ghulam Was Slapped By Haris Rauf On Field. Old Video Viral
Watch: Avinash Mishra thrown out of Bigg Boss 18 house for SHOCKING reason
IND vs NZ test: Toss delayed due to rain in Bengaluru, next inspection to be in...
Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was big fan of this superstar, rejected his marriage proposal; not Sanjeev Kumar, Jeetendra
Karnataka rains: Bengaluru reels under severe waterlogging, traffic hit; check IMD forecast till...
IndiGo flight redirected to Jaipur due to security-related alert
Rakul Preet Singh suffers back spasm after 80 kg deadlift without belt: 'Situation has been scary'
Meet Kareena's co-star who wanted to be Army officer, is now OTT king, was acting mates with Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Varma
IND vs NZ Test: Sanju Samson's BIG revelation, says, 'Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir told me to...'
'If he can become actor, why..': This superstar worked as electrician for Rajesh Khanna, clicked pictures dressed as..
'Saturday-Sunday not an Indian thing': OLA CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's take on work-life balance sparks outrage online, WATCH
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a new job, he now works for...
Chennai Rains: Two-wheelers parked in flats, 4th floor of apartments, SEE VIRAL PICS
Blow to Gautam Adani as retail investors take this big step, know details here
Did you know Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani were told they couldn't become parents? Here's rest of the story here
'He was a mentor to Akash': Nita Ambani's emotional tribute to Ratan Tata will melt your hearts, WATCH
This actress, Hema Malini's rival, married former CM's son, was widowed at 25, then married 20 years older actor, now..
'Cheaper to buy abroad': Gurugram's luxury apartments priced at Rs 75 crore leave netizens stunned
EAM Jaishankar and Pakistan PM Sharif shake hands at SCO reception
'We very much want to see changes...': US warns Israel to boost Gaza aid in 30 days
Vivek Oberoi’s video praising Bishnoi community goes viral amid Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi's row: 'Mere ghar bhi...'
Bigg Boss 18: Gunaratna Sadavarte exits from Salman Khan's show for THIS reason
Here's how to enroll in management college that provides internships with stipends worth over Rs...
Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha's diamond charms feat her twins' name were designed by this woman, Shloka Mehta is her..
Meet man, who once earned Rs 4,000 per month, then founded company worth Rs...
Meet Gurugram's richest man who turned small shop into Rs 66904 crore business, his net worth is Rs...
BMC announces mega Diwali bonus for employees, more than budget of Shah Rukh Khan's superhit film Pathaan, its Rs..
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena opens up about his divorce with Vahbiz Dorabjee, says 'she was married to...'
'I felt bad...': This actress became star with Salman Khan film, was then replaced in 2 blockbusters overnight due to..
Meet only Indian actor in world’s top 10 most handsome men; not Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Mahesh Babu
'Ronaldo, Messi playing in same team': Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal's collab breaks the internet, fans react
Meet man who owns Rs 1.10 lakh crore business, has no mobile phone, drives car worth Rs 6 lakh, his company is...