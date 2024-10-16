Arbaaz Khan has reacted to the murder of Salman Khan's close friend Baba Siddique and revealed that the family is trying to recover from the loss.

Arbaaz Khan has reacted to the murder of Baba Siddique. The killing of Baba Siddique sent shockwaves across political and Bollywood communities. Reacting to the same, Actor Arbaaz Khan on Wednesday said Siddique was a very close family friend and the family is recovering from the loss.

While speaking to the media, he said, "Baba Siddique sir was a very, very close family friend and very loved person and unke saath aap dekho eid ke time poori industry jama hoti thi toh unke jaane ka bahot afsoos ho raha hai" (You could see how everyone from the industry used to gather during his Eid bash and his demise is quite saddening.) we have prayers for the family and we all are affected by this incident. It's very unfortunate, but I guess we are all kind of trying to recover from this thing, so just prayers, that's it." Salman Khan and his family shared a close bond with Siddique.

Maharashtra NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra East late on Saturday night, during Vijayadashami. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Baba Siddique was a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics, and he also held a special place in the film industry. He achieved something unforgettable in Bollywood that people still talk about today.

The last rites of Baba Siddique were performed with full state honours in Mumbai at Bada Qabrastan on Sunday. Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested 4 accused so far and three accused are still absconding, search for whom is on. According to the police, the plan to kill Baba Siddiqui had started 3 months ago, the accused had gone to Baba Siddiqui's house several times without weapons.

The police said that the entire planning of Baba Siddiqui's murder was done in Pune. Mumbai Crime Branch has so far recorded the statements of more than 15 people in connection with the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read: Bobby Deol was thrown out from this film, heroine asked director to replace him with boyfriend, movie became blockbuster

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.