AR Rahman recently shocked his fans by announcing his separation from his wife, Saira Banu, after 29 years of marriage. There are also reports of trouble in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage. Now, amid this, a video of Saira's lawyer Vandana Shah is going viral explaining the reason behind Bollywood divorces. Speaking about celebrity marriages on The Chill Hour podcast, Vandana Shah said, "Their (Bollywood) lives are very different. I don’t think infidelity is the cause of a lot of breakdowns in marriages. What is the cause of that marriage breakdown? One is boredom in a marriage because you have seen it all. They move on from one marriage to another because of boredom and that is very peculiar to Bollywood and super-rich families."

Explaining further, she said, "Secondly, I think they live very different sexual lives which are not out there. The expectations from a sex life are much higher than maybe a normal person’s marriage… Third, adultery happens and one-night stands really don’t matter as much. I’m not a part of Bollywood, I’m just saying from whatever cases have come to me. The main issues are boredom, not being given enough importance, or having to listen to others who are not part of the marriage. Others can be the mother, the brother who is providing, or the father-in-law."

It is important to note that in the video embedded above, Vandana Shah spoke about divorces in Bollywood generally and not specifically about AR Rahman and Saira Banu. The duo announced their separation earlier this week. AR Rahman and Saira Banu are parents to three kids – two daughters, Khatija and Rahima, and a son named Ameen Rahman.