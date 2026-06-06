AR Rahman to honour BSF soldiers with Jai Ho concert at India-Pakistan Attari border ahead of Main Vaapas Aaunga release

Titled Jai Ho - A Tribute to the Bravehearts, the special event by the Main Vaapas Aaunga team is a heartfelt salute to the BSF's unwavering commitment, sacrifice and service to India. An AR Rahman musical, the Imtiaz Ali film features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.

As anticipation builds for Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, the film is gearing up for a landmark moment that extends beyond cinema to celebrate the spirit of the nation. In a first-of-its-kind tribute, Padma Bhushan awardee and two-time Academy Award and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman will perform at the iconic India-Pakistan Attari Border on June 7, honouring the courage and dedication of the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who tirelessly safeguard India’s frontiers.

Jai Ho - A Tribute to the Bravehearts

Titled Jai Ho - A Tribute to the Bravehearts, the special event by the Main Vaapas Aaunga team is a heartfelt salute to the BSF’s unwavering commitment, sacrifice and service to the nation. Scheduled between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm during the celebrated Parade Ceremony at JCP Stadium, Attari Border, the tribute promises a stirring blend of patriotism, music and emotion.

Imtiaz Ali and Team to Join the Celebration

Joining Rahman at the event will be filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, actor Vedang Raina, and singers associated with the film, including Mohit Chauhan, Pooja Tiwari and Nargis, along with representatives from the film's producers - Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Described as a poignant tale of love and longing, Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh, Naseeruddin Shah, along with Raina. The Partition-era romantic drama also reunites the acclaimed creative trio of Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, whose previous collaborations include Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 12.

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