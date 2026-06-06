FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Zee Short Film Contest Grand Finale: Anurag Kashyap, Srijit Mukherjee, Hemanth Rao, other filmmakers celebrate new storytellers

Zee Short Film Contest: Anurag Kashyap, Hemanth Rao, others announce winners

Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

How is Pakistan using its UNSC membership to keep Jammu and Kashmir in global focus? Why is India pushing back?

From Kashmir to Terrorism: Pakistan leveraging UNSC membership against India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

AR Rahman to honour BSF soldiers with Jai Ho concert at India-Pakistan Attari border ahead of Main Vaapas Aaunga release

Titled Jai Ho - A Tribute to the Bravehearts, the special event by the Main Vaapas Aaunga team is a heartfelt salute to the BSF's unwavering commitment, sacrifice and service to India. An AR Rahman musical, the Imtiaz Ali film features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 04:48 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

AR Rahman to honour BSF soldiers with Jai Ho concert at India-Pakistan Attari border ahead of Main Vaapas Aaunga release
AR Rahman and Main Vaapas Aaunga poster
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As anticipation builds for Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, the film is gearing up for a landmark moment that extends beyond cinema to celebrate the spirit of the nation. In a first-of-its-kind tribute, Padma Bhushan awardee and two-time Academy Award and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman will perform at the iconic India-Pakistan Attari Border on June 7, honouring the courage and dedication of the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who tirelessly safeguard India’s frontiers.

Jai Ho - A Tribute to the Bravehearts

Titled Jai Ho - A Tribute to the Bravehearts, the special event by the Main Vaapas Aaunga team is a heartfelt salute to the BSF’s unwavering commitment, sacrifice and service to the nation. Scheduled between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm during the celebrated Parade Ceremony at JCP Stadium, Attari Border, the tribute promises a stirring blend of patriotism, music and emotion.

Imtiaz Ali and Team to Join the Celebration

Joining Rahman at the event will be filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, actor Vedang Raina, and singers associated with the film, including Mohit Chauhan, Pooja Tiwari and Nargis, along with representatives from the film's producers - Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Described as a poignant tale of love and longing, Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh, Naseeruddin Shah, along with Raina. The Partition-era romantic drama also reunites the acclaimed creative trio of Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, whose previous collaborations include Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 12.

READ | Salim Kumar hospitalised: National Award-winning Malayalam actor put on ventilator support in Kochi

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Zee Short Film Contest Grand Finale: Anurag Kashyap, Srijit Mukherjee, Hemanth Rao, other filmmakers celebrate new storytellers
Zee Short Film Contest: Anurag Kashyap, Hemanth Rao, others announce winners
How is Pakistan using its UNSC membership to keep Jammu and Kashmir in global focus? Why is India pushing back?
From Kashmir to Terrorism: Pakistan leveraging UNSC membership against India
AR Rahman to honour BSF soldiers with Jai Ho concert at India-Pakistan Attari border ahead of Main Vaapas Aaunga release
AR Rahman to honour BSF soldiers with Jai Ho concert at Attari border
Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire: Cook held as probe points to negligence in tragedy that claimed 21 lives
Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire: Cook held as probe points to negligence in tragedy
CJP protest: 'Demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation only the beginning,' says Sonam Wangchuk
CJP's Dipke warns of nationwide protests if Pradhan doesn't resign
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement