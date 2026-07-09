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AR Rahman 'thrilled' to reunite with 'bro' Sonu Nigam for Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan's Batwara 1947 song Oh Tabassum

AR Rahman reunites with Sonu Nigam for Batwara 1947 song Oh Tabassum

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AR Rahman 'thrilled' to reunite with 'bro' Sonu Nigam for Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan's Batwara 1947 song Oh Tabassum

Sunny Deol-led Aamir Khan's production Batwara 1947 will clash at the box office with Emraan Hashmi's much-awaited spiritual sequel Awarapan 2 on August 14.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 09, 2026, 10:10 PM IST

AR Rahman 'thrilled' to reunite with 'bro' Sonu Nigam for Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan's Batwara 1947 song Oh Tabassum
AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam
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Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has reunited with singer Sonu Nigam for a new song titled Oh Tabassum for the much-awaited film Batwara 1947, which is produced by Aamir Khan and headlined by Sunny Deol. Sharing the update on X, Rahman announced that Nigam has recorded the 'melody' for the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial and praised the singer's romantic vocals. "Thrilled to have #Sonunigam back in our studios to sing #OhTabassum melody from the movie #Batwara1947 Written by @Javedakhtarjadu ..Directed by @RajSantoshi and produced by @AKPPL_Official #Aamirkhan...Bro..how can you sound so Romantic?," wrote Rahman.

AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam collaborations

The music director and playback singer share a long musical association dating back to the late 1990s. Their collaborations include several well-known tracks across genres, such as Shabba Shabba from Daud (1997), Satrangi Re from Dil Se (1998), Saathiya title track of Saathiya (2002), Mera Rang De Basanti from The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), In Lamhon Ke Daaman Mein from Jodhaa Akbar (2008), and Khamoshiyan Gungunane Lagi from One 2 Ka 4 (2001), among others.

Rahman

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol's reunion

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades since their critically and commercially acclaimed films including Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini. Also starring Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, and Shabana Azmi, the film is produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Adding to its grandeur, the music is composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.

Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2

Batwara 1947 is slated for a worldwide theatrical release, this Partition Day, August 14, 2026. The film will clash at the box office with Emraan Hashmi's much-awaited spiritual sequel Awarapan 2. The romantic thriller also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, and Vijayant Kohli. Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films.

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