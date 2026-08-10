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AR Rahman's son AR Ameen escapes with minor injuries in Chennai car accident: What exactly happened?

The accident occurred when AR Rahman's son AR Ameen and a friend were travelling towards Guindy along Jawaharlal Nehru Road. As their vehicle approached the Olympia Tech Park area, a cab reportedly entered the main road from a side road, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 03:44 PM IST

AR Rahman's son AR Ameen escapes with minor injuries in Chennai car accident: What exactly happened?
AR Rahman with son AR Ameen
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World-renowned music composer AR Rahman’s son A.R. Ameen escaped with minor injuries after the luxury car in which he was travelling collided with a cab near Olympia Tech Park in Chennai in the early hours of Monday. According to police, the accident occurred around 3.30 a.m. when Ameen and a friend were travelling towards Guindy along Jawaharlal Nehru Road. As their vehicle approached the Olympia Tech Park area, a cab reportedly entered the main road from a side road, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles. The impact left Ameen and his friend with minor injuries.

They were taken to a private hospital, where they underwent medical examination and received treatment. Both were subsequently discharged and returned home. Police said their injuries were not serious. A passenger travelling in the cab was also injured in the accident. The passenger was taken to the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital for treatment. After receiving medical attention, the injured passenger was also discharged. There were no reports of any life-threatening injuries among those involved in the accident. The vehicles, however, are understood to have suffered damage in the collision. 

Personnel from the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) took up an investigation into the circumstances that led to the accident. Police are examining how the cab entered Jawaharlal Nehru Road and whether either vehicle was travelling at excessive speed at the time of the collision. Investigators are also expected to examine CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the accident spot to reconstruct the sequence of events. Statements from the drivers and occupants of both vehicles will form part of the investigation.

The accident occurred during the early morning hours when traffic along the arterial road was relatively light. Jawaharlal Nehru Road, popularly known as the Inner Ring Road, is one of Chennai’s major traffic corridors and connects several important neighbourhoods and commercial areas. Ameen, the son of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, is a singer and performer who has worked on several musical projects. He has also performed alongside his father at concerts and other musical events.

The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing is continuing its enquiry to determine the exact cause of the collision and ascertain whether any traffic violations contributed to the accident.

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