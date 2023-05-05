AR Rahman shares video of Hindu wedding inside Kerala mosque amid The Kerala Story row: 'Love for humanity...'

AR Rahman shares video of Hindu wedding in Kerala mosque amid The Kerala Story row

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently grabbed headlines when his Pune concert was stopped mid-way by the police. The composer now shared a video of a Hindu marriage taking place in Kerala mosque amid The Kerala Story controversy.

On Thursday, AR Rahman took to his Twitter and shared a video with the caption, “Bravo, love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing.” The composer has re-shared the video posted by an account named Comrade From Kerala. The video showed the story of a Hindu wedding that took place in a mosque in Kerala.

Bravo love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing https://t.co/X9xYVMxyiF May 4, 2023

After watching the video, fans thanked the composer for sharing the video. One of the comments read, “Thank you, AR Rahman, some people are tarnishing Kerala's image with their own propaganda. People once visited Kerala, they will know how we are in real.” Another wrote, “The world needs more of such examples of humanity and generosity.” While some of his fans suggested that the composer should stay away from such controversies. One of the fans wrote, “Sir please sat away from such controversies. You have fans from all religions. Moreover, your music has dissolved boundaries so stay away from sensitive topics.” Another comment read, “The gimmick won’t work, people now are aware of what is happening around the world.”

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma and the story of the movie puts a highlight on forced conversion and radicalization of women in Kerala. The movie also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in key roles. The film claims that approximately 32000 women in Kerala were converted to Islam and many were taken to Syria when the ISIS group was at the peak of power. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the makers of the film and called it ‘propaganda’. The film claims that the movie is based on the true stories of three young girls from Kerala whereas the film is being criticized for ‘gross exaggeration and distortion’ of the state’s reality by Congress leader Shahi Tharoor who also offered Rs 1 crore to people who can prove the claims of the movie.

Read The Kerala Story beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Prabhas’ Adipurush to top list of most-anticipated Indian films