AR Rahman and Saira Banu's son, AR Ameen have reacted to his parents' divorce linked with Oscar-winning composer's bassist, Mohini Dey's split.

AR Rahman's son, singer AR Ameen broke the silence over the 'baseless rumours' and speculations made on his father and Saira Banu's divorce. The divorce news of the Oscar-winning composer's separation left moviegoers and music lovers shocked. Soon after the news of their divorce broke on the internet, Rahman's bassist, Mohini Dey also announced her split from her composer husband.

Netizens found a connection between the news, and they started speculating about the link between Rahman and Dey. On Friday, Ameen issued a statement and slammed the naysayers for their rumours. On his Instagram, Ameen shared a photo of his father with a toddler, citing the similarity of the innocence they both have. The photo is supported by text that says, "So what is the difference, other than age?"

Ameen shared the photo with a statement that reads, "My father is a legend, not just for his incredible contributions, but for the values, respect, and love he has earned over the years. It’s disheartening to see false and baseless rumors being spread. Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone’s life and legacy." The statement further adds, "Please refrain from engaging in or spreading such misinformation. Let’s honour and preserve his dignity and the incredible impact he has had on all of us."

AR Rahman and Saira Banu's separation linked with Mohini Dey?

AR Rahman and Saira Banu's divorce lawyer, Vandana Shah, claimed that the couple's divorce is not linked to Mohini Dey and said, "There is no connection at all. Saira and Mr Rahman made this decision on their own," as quoted by ETimes. She further added, “Every long marriage goes through ups and downs, and I am extremely happy that if it has come to an end, it has done so in a dignified manner. Both Rahman and Saira will continue to support each other and wish each other well." However, she refused to share the reason for the divorce and said, "Both of them are extremely genuine, and this decision was not taken lightly. It is not what you would call a sham marriage."

