AR Rahman's daughter Raheema talks about 'hardships' amid her parents' divorce.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu recently announced that they are heading for divorce after 29 years of marriage. This shocked the composer's fans. Now, their daughter, Raheema Rahman's post is going viral on social media.

After AR Rahman and Saira Banu's divorce, their daughter Raheema shared a cryptic post on Wednesday. In an Instagram story featuring a snowfall video, Raheema wrote, "Through every hardship, there is ease. Your Lord is going to give you and you will be satisfied (sic)." Earlier, Raheema had requested privacy for her family, asking in a separate post, "I would greatly appreciate it if this matter could be treated with the utmost privacy & respect. Thank you for your consideration (sic)."

While AR Rahman refrained from sharing the reason behind their divorce, he penned an emotional note which read, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter (sic)."

However, their divorce lawyer Vandana Shah hinted at the reason behind their divorce and said in a statement, "After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time."

AR Rahman, the Oscar-winning composer, has given several chartbuster songs to the Indian cinema. He is now busy working on the music for big films like Vicky Kaushal's Chhava and recently composed the music for Thug Life, which became a hit at the box office.

