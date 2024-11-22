AR Rahman's daughter Raheema slams rumours surrounding her parents' divorce.

AR Rahman, Saira Banu's daughter Raheema opens up on parents' divorce being linked to Mohini Dey: 'Always remember...'

AR Rahman and Saira Banu have been grabbing headlines ever since the couple announced their divorce. While their other two children have maintained silence on the matter, their daughter Raheema, recently slammed people spreading rumours about his parents' divorce.

On Friday, Raheema took to her Instagram stories and shared a post about people spreading rumours, which read, "Always remember...rumours are carried by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots." Along with this, she wrote, "Honestly, get a life."

This comes after AR Rahman and Saira Banu's divorce was linked to his bassist Mohini Dey. Soon after AR Rahman confirmed his divorce from his wife, his bassist Mohini also announced his separation from his husband. This led to the netizens wondering if both situations were connected.

However, AR Rahman and Saira Banu's divorce lawyer, Vandana Shah, claimed that the couple's divorce is not linked to Mohini Dey and said, "There is no connection at all. Saira and Mr Rahman made this decision on their own," as quoted by ETimes. She further added, “Every long marriage goes through ups and downs, and I am extremely happy that if it has come to an end, it has done so in a dignified manner. Both Rahman and Saira will continue to support each other and wish each other well." However, she refused to share the reason for the divorce and said, "Both of them are extremely genuine, and this decision was not taken lightly. It is not what you would call a sham marriage."

Meanwhile, on the work front, AR Rahman recently composed music for Thug Life and Dhanush's Raayan and received immense praise. He is currently working on the music of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which is scheduled to release in December.

