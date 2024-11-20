AR Rahman and Saira Banu have announced their separation 29 years after their marriage.

AR Rahman shocked his fans on Tuesday night when he announced his separation from his wife Saira Banu, 29 years after their marriage. The couple had tied the knot on March 12, 1995, and would have completed 30 years of their marriage next year. A couple of hours after their separation, their children Khatija Rahman, Raheema Rahman, and AR Ameen reacted to their parents' separation and asked everyone to respect their privacy.

Khatija and Raheema took to their Instagram Stories and wrote, "I would greatly appreciate it if this matter could be treated with the utmost privacy and respect. Thank you for your consideration." "We kindly respect everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding", wrote AR Ameen on his Instagram Stories.





On Tuesday, AR Rahman and Saira Banu had issued a joint statement announcing their separation. It read, "After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira and her husband AR Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira and her husband Mr AR Rahman emphasize that they has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira and her husband Mr AR Rahman request privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life."

A couple of hours later, AR Rahman took to his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter." Rahman even added the hashtag #arrsairaabreakup, which the netizens said that he should have avoided.

