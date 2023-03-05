Search icon
A.R Rahman's son A.R Ameen escapes crane accident during song shoot, says 'unable to recover from the trauma'

On a long note, A.R Rahman's son A.R Ameen narrated the incident and revealed how he survived getting seriously injured from inches.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

AR Ameen

On Thursday, music composer A.R Rahman's son A.R Ameen survived a grave crane accident while shooting for a music video in an undisclosed location. Ameen and his team were busy shooting for the song in an open-air area, where giant chandeliers were hung with the support of a crane. Due to technical failure, the crane crashed down on the ground, and Ameen escaped fatal injury by inches.   

Although Ameen and his team survived getting hurt, it took him three days to inform and open up about the incident. In a long post shared on Instagram, Ameen narrated the entire incident and shared the news on Instagram with photos of the accident site. In one photo, the open-air set with huge chandeliers. In the second photo, the after-accident scenario was captured with broken chandeliers. 

In the post, Ameen wrote, "I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, family, well-wishers, and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today. Just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trusted the team to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing in front of the camera." He continued, "The whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while I was right in the middle of the spot. If it were a few inches here and there, a few seconds earlier or later, the whole rig would have fallen on our heads." He concluded the post saying, "My team and I are shell-shocked and unable to recover from the trauma." 

A post shared by “A.R.Ameen” (@arrameen)

Soon after Ameen dropped the post, several of his followers wish him luck. Ameen's sister and A.R Rahman's daughter Raheem wrote, "God’s grace, my brother. We are here for you." Another user wrote, "Thank god you are ok! This level of danger needs to stop." A netizen added, "God grace you safe." A.R Ameen is a playback singer, and he has collaborated with his father for Rajinikanth's 2.0.    

