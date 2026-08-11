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AR Rahman's son AR Ameen breaks his silence after Chennai accident, says he was in passenger seat

AR Ameen has clarified that he was sitting in the passenger seat when his friend’s car met with a minor accident in Chennai.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 11, 2026, 02:57 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

AR Rahman's son AR Ameen breaks his silence after Chennai accident, says he was in passenger seat
Image credit: Instagram
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AR Rahman’s son and singer AR Ameen has spoken about the road accident in Chennai that left him with minor injuries. The accident happened early Monday while he was on his way to the airport.

Ameen shares his side of the story

After reports about the accident surfaced, Ameen shared a statement on Instagram Stories. He clarified that he was not driving the car and was sitting in the passenger seat.

He wrote, “Yesterday, on the way to the airport, I was in the passenger seat of my friend's car when we got into a minor accident. By God's grace, everyone involved is safe and okay. All praises to the Almighty (EPI) for His grace and protection over all of us.”

He thanks everyone for their prayers

Ameen also thanked the people who contacted him and his family after hearing about the accident.

He wrote, “I want to sincerely thank my family, friends, and well-wishers who reached out, checked on me, and sent their love and prayers. It truly means more to me than I can express. I also believe that my grandma's, my dad's, and GV Anna's prayers and values continue to guide and protect me. I will always carry their teachings with me and strive to live by everything they have instilled in me.”

Khatija shares more details

Ameen also reshared a statement from his sister Khatija Rahman.

She said Ameen was travelling to the airport with a friend who was driving the car. According to her, another vehicle moved ahead despite the traffic signal being red, which caused the accident.

“Ameen was on his way to the airport, seated in the passenger seat, while his friend was driving. A driver in another vehicle ahead of them moved forward despite the signal being red, which resulted in a minor collision,” read her statement.

Khatija added, “By God's grace, Ameen, his friend, and the occupant of the other vehicle are all safe.”

She also asked media outlets to confirm details with the family before reporting about the incident, saying that incorrect information could cause unnecessary worry.

What police said about the accident

The police version of the incident is different from Ameen and Khatija’s statements. According to police, the accident took place around 3.30 AM near Guindy. A luxury SUV collided with a hatchback being operated by a cab aggregator.

Police told Hindustan Times that Ameen was driving the SUV. Ameen, his friend and the hatchback driver suffered minor injuries and received first aid. Both vehicles were later seized.

Police register case

Police said the hatchback was moving on the left side of the road before entering the main lane, which led to the collision. A case has been registered under the Motor Vehicle Act, including Section 337 and Section 279. The sections deal with causing injury and rash or negligent driving on a public road.

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