AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman gets engaged in a private ceremony, drops pic

Daughter of AR Rahman, Khatija Rahman on Sunday took to Instagram and announced her engagement with Riyasdeen Riyan that happened on December 29, via a post. She dropped a picture with her fiancé who is a sound engineer, and penned a heartfelt note.

Khatija Rahman and Riyandeen Riyan exchanged rings in a private ceremony. Sharing the picture, Khatija wrote, “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones. #KhatijaRahmanEngagementWithRiyasdeen #ThankYou.”

As soon as she uploaded this picture, her close ones started commenting on it. One of them wrote, “Little baby girl is all set to walk the aisle. So happy for you @khatija.rahman.” While another one mentioned, “My lovely @khatija.rahman so sooooo happy for you Huge congratulations.”

For the unversed, Khatija sang a song for Kriti Sanon’s movie Mini’, last year. The song was ‘Rock A Bye Baby’ and it was composed by her father.