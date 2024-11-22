Mohini Dey has reacted to the rumours of her split has connection with AR Rahman and Saira Banu's divorce.

AR Rahman's bassist, Mohini Dey has reacted to the split with her husband linked to the Oscar-winning composer's divorce with Saira Banu. When Rahman and Banu announced their separation, hours later Dey announced about ending of her marriage with composer husband Mark Hartsuch. Since then, netizens have been connecting their divorces.

Since Rahman's big news, Dey's divorce is also under public scrutiny, and now she has decided to break the silence over the rumours. On her Instagram Stories, Mohini clarified that she's been approached for interviews, but she isn't interested in giving out clarifications multiple times. She wrote, "“I've been getting a humungous amount of requests for interviews and I know exactly what it's about so, I have to respectfully turn each one down because I am not interested in fuelling into ABSOLUTE BS. I believe my energy is not worth spending on RUMOURS. Kindly, respect my privacy.”

Earlier in the day, AR Rahman's son AR Ameen reacted to rumours of his parents' divorce. On his Instagram, Ameen wrote, "My father is a legend, not just for his incredible contributions, but for the values, respect, and love he has earned over the years. It’s disheartening to see false and baseless rumors being spread. Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone’s life and legacy." The statement further adds, "Please refrain from engaging in or spreading such misinformation. Let’s honour and preserve his dignity and the incredible impact he has had on all of us."

Mohini announced the separation from her composer husband Mark Hartsuch by issuing a statement on her Instagram. The post reads, "With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated. First, as a commitment to our friends and family, this is a mutual understanding between us. While we remain great friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed."

