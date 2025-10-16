AR Rahman reveals Hindu astrologer gave him his Muslim name, adds he never liked his name Dilip Kumar: 'No disrespect to...'

Sharing why he wanted to change his birth name, the legendary music composer AR Rahman said, "The truth is I never liked my name. No disrespect to the great actor Dilip Kumar! However, somehow my name didn’t match the image I had of myself."

Born as Dilip Kumar in Chennai in 1967, the legendary musician AR Rahman and his family converted to Islam when he was 23. One of the most respected arists in India, Rahman has often talked about his spiritual side in several of his interviews. In his biography AR Rahman: The Spirit of Music by Nasreen Munni Kabir, the musician shared he never liked his birth name and his Muslim name was in fact suggested by a Hindu astrologer.

The two-time Oscar-winning composer said, "The truth is I never liked my name. No disrespect to the great actor Dilip Kumar! However, somehow my name didn’t match the image I had of myself. Sometime before we started on our journey on the path of Sufism, we went to an astrologer to show him my younger sister's horoscope because my mother wanted to get her married. This was around the same time when I was keen to change my name. The astrologer looked at me and said, 'This chap is very interesting'."

He added that the astrologer gave him two suggestions - Abdul Rahman and Abdul Rahim - and asked him to select one. "I instantly loved the name Rahman. It was a Hindu astrologer who gave me my Muslim name. Then my mother had this intuition that I should add Allahrakha (Protected by God), and that’s how I became AR Rahman", he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, AR Rahman's next release is Tere Ishk Mein, for which he is collaborating with director Aanand L Rai after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. One of his biggest upcoming projects is Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Rahman is composing the original music and the background score for the mythological drama, along with another musical legend and two-time Oscar winner Hans Zimmer in their first collaboration ever.

