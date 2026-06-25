AR Rahman receives Academy of Achievement Award, joins elite list of Jeff Bezos, Neil Armstrong, Barack Obama, Muhammad Ali

The Golden Plate Award is the highest honour from the American Academy of Achievement, presented to exceptional individuals whose remarkable achievements and lasting impact across diverse fields have inspired generations around the world.

Celebrated composer A. R. Rahman has been honoured with the Academy of Achievement Award at the 56th Annual International Achievement Summit in Washington. The music maestro shared a proud moment on social media, posting a photograph of himself receiving the prestigious Golden Plate Award from acclaimed filmmaker Peter Jackson, best known for The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The Oscar-winning composer shared in a statement, "I am truly humbled to receive this honour. It wouldn’t have been possible without the people of India, the inspiration I’ve drawn from the country, the directors and creative partners I’ve had the privilege of working with, and the fans who have supported me throughout the years and inspired me to keep pushing myself. This recognition is deeply meaningful to me. It’s not just an honour, it’s also a reminder to strive for more and keep growing. I’m humbled and proud to represent India in this way."

The Golden Plate Award is the highest honour from the American Academy of Achievement, presented to exceptional individuals whose remarkable achievements and lasting impact across diverse fields - arts, public service, business, space and exploration and sports - have inspired generations around the world.

Other notable recipients of the Golden Plate Award include Jeff Bezos, Neil Armstrong, Barack Obama, Muhammad Ali, Bob Dylan, Clint Eastwood, Steven Spielberg, Ralph Lauren, Tenzing Norgay, Edmund Hillary, Oprah Winfrey, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Jonas Salk, Haruki Murakami, Martin Scorsese, Audrey Hepburn, Morgan Freeman, Michael Jordan, Simone Biles, Sergey Brin, Larry Page, Rosa Parks, Benazir Bhutto, Ajay Banga, Michael Caine, Andre Agassi, and Steve Jobs, among others.

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