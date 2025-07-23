AR Rahman reacts to Coldplay’s viral ‘affair cam’ moment at US concert, says ‘don’t worry, I won’t...'

While performing at the Tacoma Dome, Rahman noticed the camera panning across the audience. As excited fans waved to the screen, he joked, “I won't get you into trouble. Don't worry.”

A R Rahman, known for his soulful music, added a dose of humour during the Washington leg of his Wonderment Tour in the USA. The Oscar-winning composer cracked up the crowd by making a playful reference to the recent Coldplay concert controversy involving an alleged extramarital affair caught on camera.

“I Won’t Get You Into Trouble”: Rahman’s Light-Hearted Quip

While performing at the Tacoma Dome, Rahman noticed the camera panning across the audience. As excited fans waved to the screen, he joked, “I won't get you into trouble. Don't worry.” The crowd erupted in laughter and applause at the cheeky remark, instantly recognising the reference to the viral Coldplay “kiss cam” moment.

The Coldplay Controversy Everyone’s Talking About

Rahman's comment was a direct nod to what happened at Coldplay’s Gillette Stadium show in Massachusetts. During the concert, the kiss cam focused on Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s Chief People Officer. The two were seen getting cosy before abruptly pulling away once they realised they were on camera. Coldplay’s Chris Martin joked, “Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy.”

The clip went viral, leading to online gossip and memes, and eventually resulted in Andy Byron stepping down as CEO.

Even Team Baahubali Joined the Fun

The viral moment sparked meme fests across social media. One of the most popular came from the official Baahubali account, which shared an edited image of Baahubali (Prabhas) and Devasena (Anushka Shetty) from Baahubali 2, captioned, “CEO and HR of Maaahishmathi,” complete with a hugs emoji. Fans loved the creative jab.

Rahman’s Tour Continues to Wow Audiences Globally

Amid all the fun, Rahman’s Wonderment Tour is making headlines for all the right reasons. With stops across the US and Canada, and upcoming shows in the UK, the tour is a celebration of Rahman’s legendary musical journey. It features his iconic hits and fresh compositions, reminding fans why he remains a global music icon. He is expected to return to India in November.