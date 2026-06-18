AR Rahman reacts after social media user calls Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga 'anti-national': 'Dares to show Pakistan without terrorists'

AR Rahman laughed off social media claims that Main Vaapas Aaunga is "anti-national" by sharing a satirical post mocking the criticism.

While Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to build momentum through positive audience feedback, an unexpected debate surrounding the film has taken over social media.

Some users have labelled the Partition drama "anti-national" for portraying ordinary lives in Pakistan instead of the familiar spy-and-terror narratives often seen in mainstream cinema. Music composer AR Rahman has now reacted to the controversy with humour.

AR Rahman’s Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/ev2Hf95LGY — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) June 17, 2026

Rahman recently shared a satirical Instagram post that mocked the criticism directed at the film. The post highlighted how some viewers seemed surprised that a movie featuring Pakistan did not revolve around terrorists or secret agents.

The headline of the post read: "Anti-National? Movie dares to show Pakistan without terrorists and secret agents."

The caption further joked: "The man who was excited to watch an Indian spy exact revenge on Pakistan, and who, toward the very end of the movie, says, 'Mein Vaapas Aaunga,' was disappointed that the movie had nothing to do with terrorists and spies. Though touched by the heartfelt drama, he was confused about how Pakistan can neither have terrorists nor spies, given that's all they seem to have in other movies. He later mentioned in an interview that this was something completely new, and he walked away with the perspective that there can be normal humans in Pakistan."

Rather than issuing a detailed statement, Rahman simply reposted the screenshot on his Instagram Stories and added a laughing emoji, appearing to brush aside the criticism.

The film marks Rahman's fifth collaboration with Imtiaz Ali after Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha and Amar Singh Chamkila. Teaming up once again with lyricist Irshad Kamil, Rahman has composed songs such as Kya Kamaal Hai, Maskara and Ishq Mastana for the project.

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, Main Vaapas Aaunga explores themes of love, loss, migration, memory and belonging. Inspired by real-life experiences from one of the most painful chapters in the subcontinent's history, the film features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in key roles.

Despite the online debate, the film has gradually found support among audiences. It opened with a modest ₹1.15 crore on its first day but witnessed growth through positive word-of-mouth. According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹1.25 crore on its first Monday and collected ₹1.51 crore on Day 6, taking its total India net collection to approximately ₹9.81 crore.

Whether the controversy ultimately affects its theatrical run remains to be seen. For now, Rahman's light-hearted response suggests that he is not taking the "anti-national" accusations too seriously.