AR Rahman Mumbai concert: Jonita Gandhi, AR Ameen to join Ramayana composer on The Wonderment Tour

AR Rahman will headline The Wonderment Tour in Mumbai on November 1, joined by Jonita Gandhi, son AR Ameen, Raghav and other singers. The concert at Jio World Garden will feature popular compositions from Roja, Bombay, Dil Se, Rockstar, Ramayana and more.

Mumbai is set to witness a musical spectacle as AR Rahman brings together an ensemble of celebrated singers for The Wonderment Tour on November 1 at Jio World Garden. The composer will be joined on stage by Jonita Gandhi and his son, singer AR Ameen, alongside Raghav, Nakul Abhyankar, Heer and Rakshita, for an evening celebrating the diverse musical world he has created over the years. The concert will offer audiences an opportunity to experience Rahman's compositions through multiple voices and musical interpretations. A.R. Ameen's presence adds a personal touch to the evening as he shares the stage with his father, while Jonita Gandhi's versatility promises to bring a distinct flavour to the musical showcase. The lineup also brings together performers from different generations, making it a celebration of Rahman's enduring musical influence.

The expansive setlist will feature songs from some of Rahman's most celebrated soundtracks, including Roja, Bombay, Dil Se, Rang De Basanti and Rockstar, among others. Spanning timeless melodies, emotionally charged ballads and high-energy anthems, the concert will also feature extended medleys and intimate unplugged performances. Backed by a large-scale production, the show aims to revisit familiar favourites while offering audiences a fresh live experience.

Speaking about performing in Mumbai, A.R. Rahman said, "Mumbai is a city of magic. Whenever I feel a little low on energy, a visit to Mumbai has a way of bringing me back to life. There’s something infectious about its people, their zest for life, and the relentless pace at which the city moves and works. And then there’s the extraordinary wealth of musical and artistic talent here, from classical musicians to film composers, musicians, and technicians. For me, coming to Mumbai is like returning to an artistic home, and performing here is always special, especially with the love and energy of its fans."

Jonita Gandhi, who will be sharing the stage with the Ramayana composer, said, "Mumbai audiences have always brought such incredible energy and warmth, and I’m really looking forward to being part of The Wonderment Tour. A.R. Rahman’s music holds a special place in people’s hearts, and I can’t wait to share the stage with him and the rest of the amazing lineup for what promises to be a memorable and wonderment-filled evening."

AR Ameen also expressed his excitement about performing in the city, saying, "I'm really looking forward to performing in Mumbai and experiencing the energy of the audience at The Wonderment Tour. It’s always special to share music with people who connect so deeply with these songs, and being part of this incredible lineup makes it even more exciting. I can’t wait for us to come together for an unforgettable evening."

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