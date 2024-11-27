AR Rahman was seen at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Wednesday.

After announcing his separation from his ex-wife Saira Banu, AR Rahman made his first public appearance on Wednesday, November 27. The Oscar-winning music composer was seen at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa for the session, Lata Mangeshkar Memorial Talk: Musical Theatre in India.

Rahman looked heartbroken when he was leaving the auditorium. He avoided shutterbugs on his way. His video was shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account and was captioned, "He doesn't deserve the way netizens are treating him after his divorce news, Saira Banu gave the statement that AR Rahman is an amazing human being."

The ex-couple announced their separation in a joint statement that read, "After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira and her husband AR Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira and her husband Mr AR Rahman emphasize that they has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira and her husband Mr AR Rahman request privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life."

The musician had also shared a heartfelt note after the separation on his X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter."

