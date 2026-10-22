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AR Rahman leads musical celebration of Ramayana in Chennai with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi

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AR Rahman leads musical celebration of Ramayana in Chennai with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi

AR Rahman performed songs from Ramayana at a musical event in Chennai attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and other cast members. The soundtrack, composed by Rahman and Hans Zimmer, features songs including Jai Jai Ram and Ravana Tandav. The grand epic releases worldwide on November 5.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 22, 2026, 11:00 PM IST

AR Rahman leads musical celebration of Ramayana in Chennai with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi
Ramayana music launch in Chennai
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Amazon Music hosted a musical event for Ramayana: Part 1 at the Chennai Trade Centre on Wednesday, October 21, with composer AR Rahman performing songs from the upcoming epic in a special live performance. The event brought together lead actors Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Rakul Preet Singh, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, to celebrate the film’s music. The film's soundtrack, composed by Rahman and Hans Zimmer with lyrics by Dr Kumar Vishwas, has been released under the T-Series label.

AR Rahman performs Ramayana songs live

The evening opened with a children's choir performing the Tamil version of Jai Jai Ram. Rahman later took the stage with Chinmayi Sripaada to perform the song, followed by a musical showcase featuring themes and background scores from the film. The composer also performed Mangal Rang, Ravana Tandav, and Jodi Jodi, while Sachet Tandon presented the first live performance of Main Ram. The event concluded with the cast, singers and members of the film's team sharing the stage.

'Scoring with Hans Zimmer has been a lifetime experience'

Reflecting on his experience of working on the film, Rahman said, "Some projects are beyond you; they become the soundtrack of people's lives. The music of Ramayana is carefully woven to complement the story, love, and belief of a billion people. Working with Namit, Nitesh, Kumar Vishwas, and my amazing, relentless team has been a great journey. Scoring with Hans Zimmer has been a lifetime, memorable experience. Hope you enjoy every bit of it."

Namit Malhotra, Rishabh Gupta on bringing the Ramayana music to audiences

Namit Malhotra, Producer, Ramayana, Global CEO, DNEG & Founder, Prime Focus, said music was central to his vision for Ramayana, adding that he wanted the soundtrack to retain the epic's emotional and devotional roots while connecting with audiences worldwide. He described bringing Rahman and Zimmer together as an effort to create music grounded in Indian culture but universal in its appeal. Rishabh Gupta, General Manager of Amazon Music India, added that the Ramayana audio launch event in Chennai was intended to celebrate the epic’s musical legacy and introduce its soundtrack to listeners in India and internationally.

Ramayana: Part 1 release date and cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.  Produced by Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part saga. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, with Part 2 slated for Diwali 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.

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