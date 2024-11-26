Mohini Dey issued a video statement against the 'baseless' rumours linking her with AR Rahman and assuming her responsible for the divorce of Oscar-winning composer with Saira Banu.

AR Rahman bassist, Mohini Dey broke silence on the linkup rumours of her with Oscar-winning composer. When AR Rahman announced the separation from Saira Banu, ending 29 years of marriage, Mohini also broke the news of her split from her composer husband Mark Hartsuch. Since then, netizens have linked their divorces, hinting at a rumoured relationship. Now, Mohini has finally replied to rumours with a video and issued a statement.

Mohini took her concerns to Instagram and dropped a video in which she slammed trolls for spreading misinformation and baseless rumours. Mohini said that she considers AR Rahman her role model and father figure. She also criticised gossipmongers for linking them as Rahman has a daughter of her age. Dey asked people to be kind and respect their privacy, as the divorce was 'personal and painful'.

Mohini shared the video with a lengthy note that says, "It is utterly unbelievable to see the amount of misinformation and baseless assumptions/claims against me & @arrahman. It feels criminal that the media has vulgarised the two events. I honour my times as a kid working with @arrahman throughout my 8.5 years of working with him for his movies, tours, etc." She further added, "Its disheartening to see that people have no respect, sympathy or empathy towards emotional matters like this. It saddens me to see people’s state of mind." Dey asserted, "AR Rahman is a legend and he is just like a father to me!

I have many role models & father figures in life that have played vital roles in my career and upbringing."

At last, she asked the media to maintain privacy, and said, "Media/Paps do not understand the affect it has on people’s minds and lives. Be sensitive. I do not owe anyone any explanations but also, I don't want this to brew and interrupt my day so, kindly stop with the false claims & Respect our privacy."

