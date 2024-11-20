The official statement on behalf of AR Rahman's ex-wife Saira Banu was issued by celebrity lawyer Vandana Shah. Amid this, Vandana Shah's statements about marriages and divorces in Bollywood are going viral on social media.

Ace musician AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu took the internet by surprise as they announced their separation on Tuesday after 29 years of marriage. The news of their divorce was shared by Saira through her lawyer, after which AR Rahman also shared an emotional note on Twitter, in confirmation. The official statement on behalf of Saira Banu was issued by celebrity lawyer Vandana Shah. Amid this, Vandana Shah's statements about marriages and divorces in Bollywood are going viral on social media. It is important to note that Vandana Shah is one of the most celebrated divorce lawyers in showbiz.

During a recent podcast appearance, Vandana broke down the reasons for the breakdown of celebrity marriages. She revealed that more often than not, boredom, and not infidelity are the cause of separation in celebrity couples. Vandana Shah stated that even though one-night stands are common, the real issue lies in the monotony which eventually leads to a breakdown of a marriage in showbiz. She also spoke about celebrities going through multiple marriages and relationships and how it affects them.

AR Rahman's ex-wife Saira Banu's lawyer Vandana Shah said, "Their lives are very different. I do not think infidelity is the reason for the failure of their marriages in Bollywood. The cause is boredom. They move from one marriage to another because of boredom, which is peculiar to Bollywood and super-rich families."

Vandana Shah also revealed that one other reason why celebrity marriages face a challenge is because of interference from outsiders, including the spouse's mother, brother, and even father-in-law.

Giving an example of a South Indian celebrity couple, Vandana Shah said, "There’s a South Indian couple where the father-in-law is pulling all the strings, leaving the daughter-in-law unhappy. Her husband is a tiger in bed and otherwise, but in front of his father, who is worth around Rs 10,000 crore, he becomes like a cat."

