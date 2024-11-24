Reacting to her former husband AR Rahman's name being linked to his bassist Mohini Dey, Saira Banu said, "I kindly request you to stop all the false allegations against him."

AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their separation in a joint statement earlier this week. A few hours before their announcement, Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey also announced her separation from her husband, American saxophonist Mark Hartsuch. This led to spiteful rumours linking Rahman and Mohini with each other. Now, Saira Banu has issued a statement in her ex-husband's defence and called him "a gem of a person, the best man in the world."

In a voice note, Saira said, "This is Saira Rahman here. I'm currently in Bombay. I've been physically unwell for the last couple of months. So that's the reason I just wanted to take a break from AR, but I would request the entire YouTube YouTubers, the Tamil Media, please please do not say anything bad against him. He's a gem of a person, the best man in the world."

"Yes, it's it's just because of, my health issues I had to leave Chennai because I knew if I'm not in Chennai, you people will wonder where Sarah is. And I've come here to Bombay. I'm going ahead with my treatment, and this wouldn't have been possible with AR's busy schedule in Chennai, and I didn't want to disturb anybody, neither my children nor him", she further added.

Addressing the baseless rumours, Saira stated, "But he's an amazing human being. And all I would request is please just let him be the way he is. He is not linked with, I trust him with my life. That's how much I love him, and that's how much he does. So I kindly request you to stop all the false allegations against him, and God bless. And my sincere prayers that we are left alone and given space at this moment, not announced officially anything yet. I'll be coming back to Chennai soon, but I have to complete my treatment and then come. Okay? So, I request you to kindly stop tarnishing his name, which is absolutely rubbish. And, like I said, he's a gem of a person. Thank you."

AR Rahman and Saira Banu had tied the knot on March 12, 1995, and share three children - Khatija Rahman, Raheema Rahman, and AR Ameen.

