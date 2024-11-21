AR Rahman, Saira Banu's divorce lawyer finally reveals if their separation has a connection with Mohini Dey.

AR Rahman announced his divorce with Saira Banu after 29 years of marriage and soon after him, even his bassist, Mohini Dey announced separation from husband. This left fans wonder if Rahman’s divorce has a link to Mohini. Now, Rahman and Saira Banu's divorce lawyer, Vandana Shah has finally revealed it all.

Recently, when asked if AR Rahman and Saira Banu's divorce has a connection to Mohini, lawyer Vandana Shah shared, "There is no connection at all. Saira and Mr Rahman made this decision on their own," as quoted by ETimes.

She further added, “Every long marriage goes through ups and downs, and I am extremely happy that if it has come to an end, it has done so in a dignified manner. Both Rahman and Saira will continue to support each other and wish each other well." However, she refused to share the reason for divorce and said, "Both of them are extremely genuine, and this decision was not taken lightly. It is not what you would call a sham marriage." She also ruled out any discussion on the financial aspect as of now.

Their divorce lawyer, Vandana Shah released an official statement, which read, "After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life."

AR Rahman and Saira Banu tied the knot with each other in an arranged marriage. The couple were married for 29 years before they announced their divorce in a heart breaking post. They have three children, two daughter and one son. The composer penned an emotional note announcing his divorce from wife.

