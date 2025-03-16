AR Rahman's son AR Ameen has shared that the Oscar-winning musician's hospitalisation was due to dehydration, rubbishing the reports of his chest pain.

AR Rahman was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai, on Sunday morning, and was discharged a few hours later. There had been reports that the Oscar-winning musician had to be taken to hospital due to chest pain. However, his son AR Ameen rubbished these rumours and put out a statement about his father's health status.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ameen wrote, "To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration, hence we went ahead and did some routine tests, but I'm happy to share that he is doing well now. Your kind words and blessings mean a lot to us. We truly appreciate your concern and continued support. Much love and gratitude to you all."

In his next Story, Ameen also shared Rahman's discharge report, that read, "Mr. AR Rahman visited Apollo Hospitals, Greams Roads today morning with dehydration symptoms and got discharged after routine check-up."

Last year in November, AR Rahman and his ex-wife Saira Banu had announced their separation 29 years after their marriage. Their joint statement from Saira's lawyer read, "After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira and her husband AR Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira and her husband Mr AR Rahman emphasize that they has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira and her husband Mr AR Rahman request privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life."

AR Rahman and Saira Banu had tied the knot on March 12, 1995, and share three children - Khatija Rahman, Raheema Rahman, and AR Ameen.