AR Rahman's daughter Khatija gets married to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, fans shower love

Khatija Rahman, AR Rahman's daughter, has married Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. The music composer shared the happy news on Instagram, along with a family photo from the nikah ceremony. Fans congratulated Rahman and the couple almost immediately after they shared the photo.

Sharing a picture from the ceremony, Rahman wrote, "May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan #nikkahceremony #marraige (sic)."



AR Rahman, his wife Saira Banu, and their children Ameen and Rahima are seen posing with the newlyweds in the shot. Rahman's mother, Kareema's picture kept beside the newlywed couple for her blessings.

Many people congratulated the couple. One wrote ‘wow bless you both while another wrote, ‘congratulations’



Khatija also shared a photo with her husband and wrote, "The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man @riyasdeenriyan."





In January of this year, Khatija announced her engagement to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, an ambitious entrepreneur and audio engineer. Only close family members and friends were present at the engagement ceremony, which was a private occasion.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones (sic)."

Riyasdeen also announced his engagement to Khatija in a social media post.

Khatija sang a song for Kriti Sanon's film Mini' last year, for those who are unaware. Her father composed the song, which was titled 'Rock A Bye Baby.'