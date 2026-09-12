AR Rahman brings The Wonderment Tour to Mumbai and Delhi in November; check dates, venues, ticket details

AR Rahman returns with The Wonderment Tour in 2026, with shows in Mumbai on November 1 and Delhi on November 21. The three-hour concerts will feature his iconic hits and contemporary music, with the shows also tipped to launch the Ramayana soundscape live.

Two-time Academy Award and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman is set to return with his acclaimed live IP, The Wonderment Tour, bringing the musical spectacle back to India this year. Produced and promoted by EVA Live in partnership with Hungama Digital Media Entertainment, the tour will make its Mumbai stop at the iconic Jio World Garden on November 1, 2026, before heading to Delhi's Backyard Sports Club on November 21. Rahman first unveiled The Wonderment Tour globally in 2025 at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, where he performed before a massive audience of more than 50,000. However, the maestro is yet to bring this particular tour to the national capital. The November 21 concert will therefore mark the tour's much-awaited Delhi debut, with the production being scaled up for a grand, festival-style open-air experience.

Spanning three hours, the concert promises a career-spanning musical journey designed to bridge generations. Rather than sticking to a conventional concert setlist, Rahman will take audiences through some of his most celebrated work, from the 90s-era nostalgia of Roja, Bombay, and Dil Se to his contemporary global compositions. Joining the composer will be a specially curated ensemble of international instrumentalists and vocalists. The expansive production aims to celebrate Rahman's enduring musical legacy while incorporating the scale and energy of a live orchestral experience.

The Mumbai and Delhi shows are also expected to hold special significance for cinema fans. With anticipation building around the upcoming Ramayana adaptation, the concerts are being tipped as the exclusive live launchpad for the film's soundscape. If confirmed, fans could get an early opportunity to experience Rahman's mythic musical world for the film in a live setting.

A.R. Rahman states, "The wonderment continues with new wonders of songs, arrangements, and energy. Delhi and Mumbai has always been a place of charm, where I love sharing my music with my amazing musicians and singers. Looking forward to sharing this beautiful journey of wonderment with Delhi and Mumbai."

Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director, EVA Live states, "The unprecedented fan demand for The Wonderment Tour has been nothing short of spectacular and it is a true honour to collaborate with the maestro AR Rahman once again. At EVA Live, we thrive on delivering world-class live entertainment experiences and we are pulling out all the stops to build a massive infrastructure for these shows. This is structurally set to be the largest, most visually spectacular musical outing the country will witness this year."

Tickets for The Wonderment Tour are available exclusively on District by Zomato. The Mastercard-exclusive pre-sale begins on September 12, 2026, at 12 PM IST and will remain open until September 16 at 12 PM IST. Mastercard cardholders can use the code "MARAHMAN10" to get a 10% discount on tickets purchased between September 12 at 12 noon and September 14 at 12 noon.

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