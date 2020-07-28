AR Rahman and Shekhar Kapur come together to create awareness on mental health and fight depression

Oscar-winner AR Rahman, director Shekhar Kapur and Shyamal Vallabhjee come together to fight depression.

Oscar-winner AR Rahman and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur have joined hands with life coach Shayamal Vallabhjee to create awareness on mental health and promote positive mental wellbeing. After the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, many celebs have come forward and spoke at length about mental health and their battles with depression. Talking about the same, South Africa based sports scientist Vallabhjee said in a statement about his show In Pursuit of Balance.

He stated, "It was really just serendipity. I had an idea about helping other people discover themselves through science and spirituality. I wanted it to start off as a show which as called In Pursuit of Balance. This quickly morphed into micro-content and them we learnt that India desperately needs a voice it can trust in the field of personal growth and mastery. A voice that isn't necessarily linked to a religious organisation and one that applies to the rational mind. This was what we set out to build - a community of like-minded people invested in personal growth."

Shayamal added, "We (Shekhar Kapur, AR Rahman, and Shyamal Vallabhjee) plan to bring together an army of local and international celebs and teachers. Mental health is only one of many topics which we plan to put the focus on. Our vision is big and we confident that our curated platform is going to be the destination for anyone interested in becoming a better version of themselves."

Earlier, he has penned a book named Breathe Believe Balance with which he became an author.