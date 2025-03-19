Helmed by AR Murugadoss, Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar will release in cinemas on March 30 on the occasion of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi.

In the last few months, Salman Khan has received multiple death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The superstar continued to focus on his work and shot for his upcoming film Sikandar amid these death threats. Now, the director AR Murugadoss has shared how the action film was shot with "tightened security" and how the checking of extras would take 2-3 hours daily on the sets.

Talking about experience of shooting Sikandar with Salman, Murugadoss told The Times of India, "Salman sir is completely different. The scale of Sikandar was massive, we often had scenes with 10,000 to 20,000 people on set. Managing such large crowds required high security and intense coordination. Our schedule was so demanding, and it became more hectic with the threat."

The filmmaker added, "Post that, the security was tightened and the checking of all the extra artistes on set would take 2-3 hours daily. Their entries and exits took major of our days and we would often start the shoot late and ended late by wee hours of the morning. Our biological cycle went on toss. But once we adapted, it became a routine, and the set had a very positive energy."

AR Murugadoss marked his Bollywood debut with Ghajini. The Aamir Khan and Asin-starrer blockbuster film broke multiple records and established the Rs 100-crore club in 2008. He then made two more Hindi films - Holiday with Akshay Kumar in 2014 and Akira with Sonakshi Sinha in 2016. In the Tamil film industry, Murugadoss has helmed popular films such as Mahesh Babu's Spyder (2017), Thalapathy Vijay's Thuppakki (2012), and Rajinikanth's Darbar (2020) among others. The filmmaker also has Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Madharasi slated to release in 2025.

Coming back to Sikandar, the upcoming actioner is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The Salman Khan-starrer is slated to release on March 30 on the occasion of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, and also features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Sharman Joshi among others.