BOLLYWOOD

AR Murugadoss breaks silence on Salman Khan's Sikandar failure, blames ‘inability to understand Hindi’ despite giving superhits like Holiday, Ghajini

While many have speculated about Salman Khan's Sikandar's failure, now filmmaker AR Murugadoss has blamed its failure on his inability to understand Hindi, and so, not fully knowing ‘what is happening’ in the film.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 01:15 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Salman Khan's last release, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, proved to be a dud at the box office despite the superstar's box office pull and Rashmika Mandanna's fan base. AR Murugadoss, who has had a great track record in Bollywood so far, failed when it came to Sikandar, and the film got an underwhelming response at the box office. While many have speculated about Sikandar's failure, now the filmmaker has blamed its failure on his inability to understand Hindi, and so, not fully knowing ‘what is happening’ in the film.

AR Murugadoss breaks silence on Salman Khan's Sikandar failure 

In a recent interview, AR Murugadoss said, "When we make films in our mother tongue, it gives us strength. We know what is happening here. Today, there’s a trend going on, and suddenly the audience gets connected with that trend. When we shift language, we don’t know what the youngsters are enjoying in that language. All we need is a script to believe it."

Explaining his point of view, he added, "For once, I can take up Telugu films, but Hindi may not work for us because after we write the script, they translate it into English. Then it is again translated into Hindi."

AR Murugadoss blames ‘inability to understand Hindi’ for Salman Khan’s Sikandar failure

"We can only guess what they are saying, but we are not exactly sure about what is happening. When you make a film in an unknown language and place, it feels like you are handicapped. It is like you don’t have hands. I strongly believe our strength depends on where and which culture we come from," AR Murugadoss said. 

This statement has surely come as a shock to AR Murugadoss's fans, as his previous two films, Akshay Kumar’s Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Aamir Khan’s Ghajini, were both received positively by audiences and critics, with the latter also becoming a blockbuster hit. 

