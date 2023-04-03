Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Apurva Asrani supports Priyanka Chopra, recalls how actress was ignored in 2012: 'She wasn't able to grow...'

Apurva Asrani stated that whenever a talent refuses to work under the ecosystem of influential people, they are cornered and their careers are sabotaged with false propaganda.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 06:45 PM IST

Apurva Asrani supports Priyanka Chopra, recalls how actress was ignored in 2012: 'She wasn't able to grow...'
Apurva Asrani-Priyanka Chopra

On Monday, filmmaker Apurva Asrani supported Priyanka Chopra Jonas and opened up about the Bollywood lobby that ignores and rejects talents who deny following their ecosystem. Apurva shared his interview on his Twitter, with a quote and stated that he stood by Sushant Singh Rajput, and he will stand in support of Priyanka Chopra, even if he will face the consequences of it. 

Asrani shared the recent interview and wrote, "I paid the price when I spoke for Sushant & the horrid culture of blind items. I will pay the price for standing up for Priyanka Chopra. The 'liberal' media will be the first to boycott me. But I will always speak my truth, even if I have to stand alone." 

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Apurva explains how film families prefer their favourite over talented outsiders, Justifying them, he said, "Obviously they have their favourites and have every right to work with the ones they like. The problem is when they gang up to oust an actor or a technician from not just their movie, but from the entire ecosystem." 

He further explained how influential people sabotage the career of outsiders. He added that when an actor or technician walked out due to creative differences, the 'egos' call other 'egos' and tell them not to work with the person. Asrani even stated that kingpins use media against the talent and plant negative articles against them. 

Speaking about how Priyanka was ignored in 2012, Apurva explained, "She had given two big hits - Barfi and Agneepath - in just one year, but the front page of a city newspaper carried a headline saying that no hero wanted to work with her. They weren’t giving her due, she wasn’t able to grow as an actor and a star." Apurva further stated that after Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood mafia ganged up against Sushant Singh Rajput. Asrani stated that anyone who is outspoken, who refuses to be disrespected, who doesn’t demean themselves by agreeing to their regressive ideas, they are pushed into a corner.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Himmatwala's Sridevi, Devdas' Madhuri Dixit to Atrangi Re's Sara Ali Khan, actress nailing green outfits
Pakistan economic crisis: Milk now cost Rs 210 per litre, chicken at Rs 700 per kg
Sania Mirza: A look back at her illustrious Grand Slam career
Meet IAS Topper Pari Bishnoi who cleared UPSC in 3rd attempt, her journey in pics
PM Modi to unveil HAL’s largest helicopter factory: From Dhruv to Prachand, check out these made-in-India choppers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI Recruitment 2023: Over 1000 vacancies with salary upto Rs 41000, important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.