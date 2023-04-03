Apurva Asrani supports Priyanka Chopra, recalls how actress was ignored in 2012: 'She wasn't able to grow...'

Apurva Asrani-Priyanka Chopra

On Monday, filmmaker Apurva Asrani supported Priyanka Chopra Jonas and opened up about the Bollywood lobby that ignores and rejects talents who deny following their ecosystem. Apurva shared his interview on his Twitter, with a quote and stated that he stood by Sushant Singh Rajput, and he will stand in support of Priyanka Chopra, even if he will face the consequences of it.

Asrani shared the recent interview and wrote, "I paid the price when I spoke for Sushant & the horrid culture of blind items. I will pay the price for standing up for Priyanka Chopra. The 'liberal' media will be the first to boycott me. But I will always speak my truth, even if I have to stand alone."

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Apurva explains how film families prefer their favourite over talented outsiders, Justifying them, he said, "Obviously they have their favourites and have every right to work with the ones they like. The problem is when they gang up to oust an actor or a technician from not just their movie, but from the entire ecosystem."

He further explained how influential people sabotage the career of outsiders. He added that when an actor or technician walked out due to creative differences, the 'egos' call other 'egos' and tell them not to work with the person. Asrani even stated that kingpins use media against the talent and plant negative articles against them.

Speaking about how Priyanka was ignored in 2012, Apurva explained, "She had given two big hits - Barfi and Agneepath - in just one year, but the front page of a city newspaper carried a headline saying that no hero wanted to work with her. They weren’t giving her due, she wasn’t able to grow as an actor and a star." Apurva further stated that after Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood mafia ganged up against Sushant Singh Rajput. Asrani stated that anyone who is outspoken, who refuses to be disrespected, who doesn’t demean themselves by agreeing to their regressive ideas, they are pushed into a corner.