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Apoorva Lakhia reveals why Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan has been retitled to Maatrubhumi: 'It was never an overnight decision'

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Apoorva Lakhia reveals why Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan has been retitled to Maatrubhumi: 'It was never an overnight decision'

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Apoorva Lakhia reveals why Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan has been retitled to Maatrubhumi: 'It was never an overnight decision'

Sharing why Salman Khan-starrer Battle of Galwan has been retitled to Maatrubhumi, director Apoorva Lakhia has said, "Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace reflects the soul of the story — preserving humanity even in the face of conflict."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 05:28 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Apoorva Lakhia reveals why Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan has been retitled to Maatrubhumi: 'It was never an overnight decision'
Maatrubhumi new poster
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On Monday, March 16, Salman Khan surprised his fans as he shared that his upcoming film Battle of Galwan has been retitled to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. The superstar unveiled the new poster of the film with the new title. Eagle-eyed netizens noticed that the release date of the film, April 17, was missing from the poster, and hinted that Maatrubhumi will now be postponed. The war drama is based on the 2022 Galwan Valley clash between the Indian and Chinese soldiers.

Apoorva Lakhia, who has directed Maatrubhumi, has now revealed the reason why the title of his film has been changed from Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi a month before its scheduled release. Talking to HT City, the filmmaker said, "Changing the title may feel sudden to SK sir's fans, but it was never an overnight decision. From the start, we had registered two titles - Battle of Galwan and Maatrubhumi. As we went through the journey of making our film, we realised it was never just about a battle. At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight."

"Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace captures that emotion and sacrifice far more truthfully. It reflects the soul of the story — preserving humanity even in the face of conflict. There’s also a song in the film by the same name, and the love it has received from audiences made the title feel even more right", he further added.

After the Battle of Galwan teaser was unveiled on Salman's birthday in December last year, China's state-run newspaper Global Times alleged that the events of the 2020 skirmishes portrayed in the film "do not align with the facts." A government source had then slammed China and told NDTV, "India is a country with freedom of expression, and cinematic expression is an integral part of it. Indian filmmakers are free to make films as per this artistic freedom. Those who may have concerns on this particular film are free to approach India's Ministry of Defence for any clarifications. Government has no role to play in this film."

READ | Ashutosh Gowariker says Aamir Khan's Lagaan is not inspired by Dilip Kumar's Naya Daur: 'It is more like Asterix comics'

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Apoorva Lakhia reveals why Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan has been retitled to Maatrubhumi: 'It was never an overnight decision'
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