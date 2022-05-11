'Apni beti ko...': Farah Khan gives epic reply to Chunky Panday over his 'overacting' comment

Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan's witty and wicked sense of humour is widely talked about in the Hindi film industry and it was visible yet again when she gave a savage reply to Chunky Panday when he jokingly called out her 'overacting' in a video featuring the choreographer-director and his daughter Ananya Panday.

The Main Hoon Na director and the Gehraiyaan actress shared a fun video on their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday, May 10. Ananya, seen in a green top and matching pants, introduces herself at the beginning of the video before Farah walks in and informs, "Ananya, Ananya, you have won the National Award for Khaali Peeli."

The actress gets thrilled, but Farah cuts short her happiness and says, "I am joking", copying her father Chunky's line from the Housefull series of films. Ananya fakes crying for a few seconds and soon bursts into laughter. Captioning the video, the actress wrote, "50 rupya kaat overacting ke always the funnest time with @farahkhankunder".

The video has gained more traction after Chunky and Farah's fun banter in the comments section. The Aankhen actor wrote, "Farah you should get the award for overacting in this video", to which she gave an epic reply and replied, "Apni beti ko sambhal pehle." Farah's comment has received close to 30,000 likes.





Netizens have reacted hilariously to Farah's comment as one of them wrote, "mic drop. u are great Farah mam there are far more better-talented girls out there. Love u", while another replied, "That's emotional Damage in name of fun banter lol". Another one tagged Chunky and wrote, "kya sir apne toh Ananya ki bhi insult kara di".



Talking about Khaali Peeli, the action-comedy co-starring Ishaan Khatter was met with a negative response from the audience and the critics when it was released digitally on ZEE5.