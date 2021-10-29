‘Apne apne bachcho ko sambhalein’: Piyush Mishra reacts as Aryan Khan gets bail

Piyush Mishra was recently asked about actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being granted bail in the narcotics case.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Piyush said, “What will be my reaction? Kia usne, usko bail mil gai, bahar aagya wo. Ab Shah Rukh Khan jaane, unka beta jaane ya Sameer Wankhede jaane. Mujhe usse kya matlab hai? Theek hai ho gya. Jo kiya hain wo bhugtenge aap. Apne apne bachcho ko sambhalein, bas yahi hai. (He did it, he has got the bail and he is out now. Now Shah Rukh Khan, his son or NCB zonal directorate Sameer Wankhede know better. What have I to do with it? It’s ok, it’s done now. You reap what you sow. Handle your children, that’s it).”

In other news, on Friday, advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Aryan Khan in the drugs case also said that he will be out of jail by today evening.

Speaking to ANI, Maneshinde said, "We are expecting to receive orders of High Court from HC registry by today evening. As soon as we get the orders we will produce it under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for completing other formalities and get release orders for Aryan Khan."

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, and Munmun Dhamecha after hearing of their bail pleas. While Arbaaz Merchantt is also lodged at Arthur Road jail like Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.

For the uninitiated, the actor collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan in the 1998 film 'Dil Se', in which Shah Rukh played the lead role and Piyush played a CBI investigative officer.