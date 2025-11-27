FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

'Apne 2 is NOT shelved': After Anil Sharma shuns sequel, producer confirms film, calls it 'shradhanjali' to Dharmendra: 'People need to stop...'

A day after Anil Sharma announced dropping Apne 2 due to Dharmendra's demise, the film's producer denied the director's claims and confirmed that the sequel will definitely happen.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 04:52 PM IST

'Apne 2 is NOT shelved': After Anil Sharma shuns sequel, producer confirms film, calls it 'shradhanjali' to Dharmendra: 'People need to stop...'
A still of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol from Apne
"Apne 2’ is NOT shelved. This film is happening," producer Deepak Mukut dropped a shocking statement, a day after Apne's director, Anil Sharma, revealed that the sequel is canned. Dharmendra's demise had left a deep impact on moviegoers and left the fate of Apne 2 in doubt. Apne 2 is the sequel to the 2007 hit sports drama, Apne, that featured real-life father-son trio - Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol together for the first time. After Dharmendra's demise, director Anil Sharma confirmed that Apne 2 won't happen. Anil emphasised that Apne 2 will be incomplete without Dharmendra, and thus they have decided to shun the sequel. However, now the producer of Apne 2 has made a contrasting statement, confirming that the sequel is definitely on the cards. 

Deepak Mukut on Apne 2

In an interaction with IANS, Deepak clarified that Apne 2 will happen, and the work is underway. Taking a subtle jibe at Anil, Deepak said, "People need to stop spreading unverified rumours. Apne 2 is NOT shelved. This film is happening, and it is happening with full conviction. We have been working quietly but consistently, and there has never been a question of dropping the project. ‘Apne 2’ is not only on track but remains one of the most emotionally significant projects undertaken by our banner."

Apne 2 will be a homage to Dharmendra: Producer Deepak Mukut

Deepak asserted that Dharmendra will continue to be the soul and strength of the sequel, and the film will pay homage to him. "Apne belonged to Dharamji. His presence, his warmth, his soul, everything he stood for made that film what it became. Apne 2 is extremely close to my heart. In many ways, the film will be a shradhanjali, a heartfelt homage to Dharamji. We want the sequel to celebrate him, his values, and the emotional world he created with the Deol family on screen." Well, the director and producer are at loggerheads with Apne 2. Now it will be intriguing to know whether Sunny and Bobby would be interested in taking the franchise ahead, without their father. 

(With inputs from IANS)

 

